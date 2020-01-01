Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Aston Villa circling for Barkley

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Comments()
Ross Barkley Aston Villa composite
Getty/Goal

Spurs remain locked in talks for €60m Skriniar

2020-09-24T00:00:44Z

PSG closing in on Bakayoko

2020-09-23T22:55:52Z

Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko is wanted by Paris Saint-Germain with a deal looking likely, reports ESPN

PSG sporting director Leonardo is determined to land Bakayoko, who is wanted on an initial loan deal but the Blues are eager to sell him outright. 

Tiemoue Bakayoko Chelsea 2019-20
Getty Images

Burnley to sign Brighton's Stephens

2020-09-23T22:25:29Z

West Ham launch £33m bid for Fofana

2020-09-23T22:15:41Z

Saint-Etienne have received a £33 million (€36m/$42m) bid from West Ham for centre-back Wesley Fofana, according to Sky Sports

Leicester have also been linked with the 19-year-old defender but the Hammers are now favourites to sign him after making such a strong offer. 

Villa circling for Barkley

2020-09-23T22:05:18Z

The Englishman could be on the move

Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley has emerged as a target for Aston Villa, reports the Telegraph

Villa are considering signing the England international on loan with Barkley not expected to play a big part in Frank Lampard's plans this season. 

Ross Barkley Chelsea 2019-20
Getty