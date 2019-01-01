Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid to offer Kroos in swap deal for Pogba

Real to offer Kroos in swap deal for Pogba
Spanish side looking to make a deal this winter
Real Madrid will offer Toni Kroos as a makeweight in a deal to finally land Paul Pogba from Manchester United, according to Sport Bild.
Real couldn't agree a deal with United for wantaway World Cup winner Pogba in the summer but will instead dangle the former Bayern star in order to get their way as they believe the Premier League side are interested in the German.
Barca to sell Umtiti
Barcelona are ready to sell injury-prone defender Samuel Umtiti in January, with Juventus reportedly monitoring the player according to Calcio Mercato.
Both Arsenal and Manchester United have been said to be interested in the Frenchman, whilst Juventus are suffering from the absence of Giorgio Chiellini, who suffered an ACL injury in the first match of the season and will be out for six months.
Juventus interested in Matic
Juventus are interested in signing Nemanja Matic from Manchester United next summer after missing out on his team-mate Paul Pogba, as reported by the Mail.
Matic's contract expires at the end of the season, although United have an option to extend his deal by a further year.
The Serb has been left frustrated by his lack of playing time in the early stages of the season.
Manchester United watching Kosovo's Muriqi
Manchester United sent scouts to watch Kosovo striker Verdat Muriqi during the team's defeat against England last week, as reported by the Express.
Muriqi only moved to struggling Turkish giants Fenerbahce in the summer in a bargain £3.1 million but he started the season in impressive form.
He scored when Kosovo beat the Czech Republic in Euro 2020 qualifying last weekend.
Neymar promises PSG performances after scoring winner
Neymar said he is ready to perform for Paris Saint Germain after being booed during Saturday's win against Strasbourg.
The Brazilian scored a last-minute winner in the Ligue 1 game as fans showed what they thought of his attempts to push through a transfer to Barcelona in the summer.
Neymar said to L'Equipe: "We all know what happened (in the summer). I understand that it is very difficult for them (the fans).
"But from now on, I am a PSG player. If they want to whistle me, there is no problem. There are more than 25 players in the squad, you cannot focus on one."