Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid want De Gea again

Mikel Arteta says he spoke to West Ham boss David Moyes on several occasions before he accepted the job.

Arteta spent seven years as a player at under Moyes and believes his former boss is changing with the times during his second stint at West Ham.

Ahead of the Gunners' clash against the Hammers on Saturday, Arteta also revealed the conversations he had with Moyes prior to becoming Arsenal's leader.

Read the full story on Goal!