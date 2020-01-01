Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid's strategy to land Mbappe revealed

Bruce concerned over Longstaff's Newcastle future
Newcastle boss Steve Bruce admits he is growing concerned about the futures of Sean and Matty Longstaff.
The two have been in contract negotiations with the club, with the latter out of contract this summer.
Locadia moves to FC Cincinnati
MLS side FC Cincinnati have announced the arrival of Jurgen Locadia on loan from Brighton.
Locadia arrives as a designated player and Cincinnati will have the option to make the move permanent at the end of his loan deal. He joined Brighton from PSV in 2018, but only scored six goals in 43 appearances on the south coast.
"We are excited to bring in a proven forward in Jurgen to strengthen our attacking abilities," said FC Cincinnati general manager Gerard Nijkamp. "He is a talented goalscorer in his prime and we feel adding an impact player of his calibre will be a great addition to our club."
Lampard wants to replace Kepa with Pope
Frank Lampard wants to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga with Nick Pope, according to the Daily Express.
Chelsea signed Arrizabalaga for £71.6m (€80m/$92m) in the summer of 2018, making him the most expensive goalkeeper of all time. Arrizabalaga was dropped against Leicester on Saturday, however, and Lampard has become impatient with his inconsistent performances.
While the Chelsea board are reluctant to take a financial hit on Arrizabalaga, they would let him leave for the right price. Lampard wants to replace him with an English goalkeeper and has settled on Pope, who has overcome stiff competition to establish himself as first choice at Burnley.
Van Persie wants Man Utd to sign Cavani
Robin van Persie has suggested that Manchester United should sign Edinson Cavani in the summer.
Asked during a Twitter Q&A who he would like to see United sign when the transfer window opens again in May, Van Persie singled out the PSG forward. Cavani has scored 198 goals in 293 appearances since joining Paris Saint-Germain from Napoli in 2013.
Edinson Cavani, brilliant player and available #GoalMachine https://t.co/GmaQsEND1v— Robin van Persie (@Persie_Official) February 3, 2020
Blow for Man Utd in Maddison chase
James Maddison is close to agreeing a new long-term contract with Leicester City, reports The Telegraph.
In a blow to long-term admirers Manchester United, Maddison looks set to renew his current deal on improved terms. Maddison's representatives are in advanced negotiations with the club hierarchy, who want to wrap things up over the winter break.
Since joining the club from Norwich in 2018, Maddison has been hugely influential for Leicester. He has nine goals and three assists in all competitions this term.
Real Madrid's strategy to land Mbappe revealed
Florentino Perez has come up with a plan to sign Kylian Mbappe in the summer of 2021, when he has one year left on his contract.
According to AS, the Real Madrid president will look to replicate the same tactics he used to lure Eden Hazard away from Stamford Bridge.
Perez waited until Hazard had around 12 months left on his contract before convincing Chelsea to cash in rather than lose their prize asset for free.
Mbappe's current deal runs until 2022 and, if Real Madrid wait until the summer of 2021 before making their move, PSG will still demand around €150m (£128m/$166m) at the very least. Compared to the cost of signing him before then, however, that fee would be fairly reasonable.