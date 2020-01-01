Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juventus join race for Messi

Barcelona-linked Depay opens door to Lyon transfer
Barcelona-linked forward Memphis Depay has opened the door to a potential transfer, admitting that he doesn't know if he "will do the full season at Lyon".
Depay has been a talismanic figure in Lyon's squad since arriving at the Groupama Stadium from Manchester United in 2017.
The 26-year-old has hit 57 goals in 139 outings for the French outfit, including his latest treble which came in a 4-1 victory over Dijon on Friday night.
Immobile emerges on Barca's list of targets
The Golden Shoe winner has been touted for a move to Camp Nou
Lazio striker Ciro Immobile has emerged on Barcelona's list of transfer targets, according to SPORT.
The Blaugrana see the 30-year-old as a potential replacement for Luis Suarez, who is expected to leave Camp Nou in the coming weeks.
Immobile won the European Golden Shoe last season, and is currently valued at around €50 million (£45m/$60m).
Juventus join race for Messi
The Italian giants are eager to bring in Barca superstar
Juventus have joined the race to sign Lionel Messi from Barcelona, according to L'Equipe.
Manchester City has been touted as the most likely destination for the Argentine, who submitted a transfer request at Camp Nou on Tuesday.
Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked with Messi, however Juve are now prepared to offer the 33-year-old the chance to link up with Ballon d'Or rival Cristiano Ronaldo in Turin.
Betis set to complete signing of ex-Man City keeper Bravo
Real Betis are set to complete the signing of ex-Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo, according to AS.
Ex-Blues boss Manuel Pellegrini expressly requested for the club to bring in the Chilean after being appointed at Benito Villamarin Stadium earlier this summer.
Bravo, who became a free agent after leaving City at the end of the 2019-20 season, will be unveiled at Betis over the weekend.
Sheffield Utd loan Freeman to Forest
Welcome, Luke! ✍️#NFFC are delighted to announce the signing of Luke Freeman on a season-long loan from Sheffield United!— Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) August 28, 2020
Leverkusen line up Havertz replacements as Chelsea move nears
Bayer Leverkusen are lining up Roma forward Patrik Schick and Sassuolo winger Jeremie Boga in a double deal as they await a £90 million ($118m) windfall from the sale of Kai Havertz to Chelsea.
Chelsea are close to sealing a deal for the 21-year-old having reached Leverkusen's asking price in the latest round of talks, albeit with only £72m ($95m) coming up front and a further £18m ($24m) in instalments.
Schick looks destined for the BayArena as a direct replacement for Havertz, with Roma asking £26m ($34m) for the Czech forward.
