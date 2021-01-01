Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea eagerly track Aguero developments

Charlotte FC loan out Bronico
✍️ We are delighted to announce the signing of @Bronibro13 to the Independence on a season-long loan from @CharlotteFC!— Charlotte Independence (@Independence) March 17, 2021
More ≫ https://t.co/uPzN8XUBtR pic.twitter.com/QXUP2MHx1p
Palhinha has no interest in Sporting Lisbon exit
Defensive midfielder Joao Palhinha has no interest in leaving Sporting Lisbon as the club coasts toward a league title, according to an interview published in the Record.
"He is very happy with Sporting, his coach and everything that is happening," the 25-year-old's agent said to the Portuguese news outlet.
Leicester City have been linked with a move for Palhinha, as well as Wolves.
Man Utd's director of football responsible for Haaland flub
The person responsible for letting Erling Haaland slip through Manchester United's fingers in 2018 was none other than recently appointed director of football John Murtough, writes Football Insider.
The identity of the club official who let RB Salzburg steal away Molde's star striker because he had mixed up time zones had previously been unknown.
Forlan named manager of Club Atletico Atenas
👋🏼 ¡Hola, @DiegoForlan7, te estábamos esperando!— Atenas SAD (@AtenasSAD) March 17, 2021
𝙀𝙡 𝙢𝙖́𝙨 𝙜𝙧𝙖𝙣𝙙𝙚 𝙙𝙚𝙡 𝙞𝙣𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙞𝙤𝙧 pic.twitter.com/7DYvYJvQlN
Dortmund seek Origi on bargain deal
Borussia Dortmund want to add Liverpool forward Divock Origi to their ranks as long as he can be acquired at a cut-rate price, claims Football Insider.
It seems unlikely Origi would serve as more than a depth piece for Dortmund considering he's never had a double-digit league goal tally in his career and has battled knocks throughout his time at Anfield, but he does possess a great deal of experience as a substitute and was once considered one of Europe's top attacking prospects.
Chelsea eagerly track Aguero developments (Daily Mail)
The Blues are ready to pounce if the Argentine chooses to leave Man City
It was already known that Sergio Aguero's expiring Manchester City contract had captivated Spain's top clubs, but the Daily Mail reports there's also developing domestic interest in the striker, with Chelsea hopeful Aguero will want to remain in the UK beyond this campaign.
Aguero and City have still not held any talks about the future, the Daily Mail says, opening the door to a summer departure.
The forward has a long-documented injury history but remains lethal when healthy. As Timo Werner continues his inconsistent first season in the Premier League, Chelsea are perhaps in the mood to add someone with a proven track record in the competition to support their German signing.