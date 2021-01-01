Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Ronaldo wanted Man City move

Inzaghi blocked Satriano's Inter exit, reveals agent
Simeone Inzaghi blocked Martin Satriano's departure from Inter in the summer transfer window, his agent Nick Maytum has revealed.
Maytum has told FCInterNews of the offers the 20-year forward received: "There were many teams, Italian and foreign; those who insisted the most were Cagliari and Brest.
"It was Inzaghi who wanted to keep him at the Nerazzurri, a choice shared by all and which for the boy can turn into an opportunity to improve."
Atletico president confirms Saul 'wanted to leave'
Atletico president Cerezo to @OndaCero_es about Saúl move to Chelsea: “Saúl wanted to leave. We accepted as it was his desire [to join Chelsea]. I wasn’t in panic in the final minutes - Saúl deal was completed around 11.57pm and we signed Griezmann as we wanted”. 🔴 #Atleti #CFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 9, 2021
Dortmund won't sell Bellingham in 2022
Borussia Dortmund will not be ready to sell Jude Bellingham in 2022 - according to 90min.
The former Birmingham City midfielder has been tipped to return to England next summer, but BVB are planning to offer him a new contract.
Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool have all been linked with Bellingham, whose current deal is due to run until 2025.
Inter working on Brozovic extension
Inter are working on a contract extension for Croatian midfielder Marcelo Brozovic - according to Calcio Mercato.
The 28-year-old is due to become a free agent in June 2022, but the Nerazzurri are eager to tie him down to fresh terms.
The only sticking point could be Brozovic's wage demands of €6 million per year, which Inter are reluctant to match.
Lloris in line for new Spurs deal
Hugo Lloris is in line for a new deal at Tottenham - according to Fichajes.
The 34-year-old’s current deal is due to expire in June 2022, but Spurs are planning to hand him a new two-year agreement.
Lloris has appeared in goal in all three of Spurs games at the start of the new Premier League season, recording three clean sheets.
Leicester plotting January swoop for Berardi
Leicester City are plotting a January swoop for Sassuolo star Domenico Berardi - according to Calcio Mercato.
The 27-year-old has expressed his desire to leave the Mapai Stadium, and could be available for around €35 million (£30m/$41m) when the transfer market reopens.
The Foxes are preparing to move for Berardi, but could face stiff competition from Milan and Fiorentina.
Man City keen on Milan’s Hernandez
Manchester City are keen on bringing in Milan right-back Theo Hernandez - according to MEN.
The Premier League champions want the 23-year-old to provide extra defensive cover amid Benjamin Mendy’s ongoing legal problems.
Hernandez still has three years remaining on his contract at Milan, who he initially joined from Real Madrid in 2019.
Lingard could still join West Ham in January, hints Pearce
Stuart Pearce has hinted that Jesse Lingard could still join West Ham in January, claiming the Manchester United star "holds all the cards".
Lingard returned to United in June after a successful six-month loan spell at West Ham, where he scored nine goals in 16 Premier League games to help David Moyes' side qualify for the Europa League.
Moyes openly admitted that the Hammers were eager to sign the 28-year-old on a permanent deal, but they failed to do so before the summer deadline, and his assistant has suggested that the midfielder made the wrong choice over his future.
Ronaldo wanted Man City move (COPE)
Portuguese was open to Etihad switch
Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to move to Manchester City from Juventus before Manchester United came calling, according to COPE.
The Spanish publication have been informed by European football journalist Guillem Ballague that the 36-year-old was ready to head to Etihad Stadium, but the Premier League champions were unable to sell an attacker to make room for his arrival.
City tried and failed to offload one of Bernardo Silva, Gabriel Jesus or Riyad Mahrez as Pep Guardiola sought to bring in Ronaldo, who eventually opted to re-sign for United.
Vasco de Gama appoint new head coach
Fernando Diniz é o novo técnico do Vasco.— Vasco da Gama (@VascodaGama) September 9, 2021
