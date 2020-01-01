Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barca banned from signing Wijnaldum

Frank Lampard has revealed signing fellow international Timo Werner helped him in his bid to sign the high-coveted Kai Havertz from in a £70 million ($89m) deal.

sought the opinion of Werner, who came in from through his £47.5m ($61m) release clause over two months earlier, which helped kickstart a summer transfer spend of around £200m ($252m) on five significant signings.

Indeed, having introduced Werner into the squad to train, Lampard had a player he could use to give him feedback on what would be a major deal for the club. After a long round of talks, Chelsea finally got their man and Lampard appreciated the input of his new striker.

Read more here!