Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid and Barcelona chasing Man Utd star Fernandes

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Lampard: Chelsea needed to spend big to replace Hazard

2020-10-16T22:59:35Z

Frank Lampard says Chelsea’s summer spending spree was what the club needed to compensate for Eden Hazard’s departure last year.

After a year in which they dealt with a transfer ban, Chelsea brought in a host of new faces in the recently completed transfer window.

'I wanted to sign Bale at Man Utd'

2020-10-16T22:59:02Z

David Moyes has admitted there was a "chance" for Gareth Bale to join Manchester United at the start of his Old Trafford tenure, but said the Welsh superstar made the right decision to join Real Madrid.

Man Utd star Fernandes wanted by Real and Barca

2020-10-16T22:49:47Z

Real Madrid and Barcelona want to sign Bruno Fernandes only eight months after the star joined Manchester United, reports The Sun.

The Spanish powerhouses are keenly watching the Portugal international's situation at Old Trafford, with speculation suggesting the 26-year-old had a bust-up with Red Devils coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

However, Fernandes poured cold water on claims of a rift with the Man Utd boss, suggesting people were trying to cause trouble at the club by linking his name to discontent.

Bolasie's Middlesbrough move falls through

2020-10-16T22:42:00Z

Yannick Bolasie has failed to secure a move away from Everton to Middlesbrough before the domestic transfer deadline on Friday.

As reported by BBC, the 31-year-old took to Twitter to reveal the move to the Championship club fell through at the last minute.

 

 

Ipswich's Folami to join Melbourne Victory on loan

2020-10-16T22:36:10Z

Ipswich Town striker Ben Folami is close to confirming a loan move to A-League side Melbourne Victory, coach Paul Lambert has confirmed.

The 21-year-old Australian forward scored his first goal for Ipswich Town against Gillingham in the EFL Trophy last week.

“I think they’ve more or less got [Folami's move] done, it’s more or less done,” Lambert said, as reported by TWTD.

“It’s a great opportunity for him. I think he knows the coach there [Grant Brebner], I think it’s good for him that he’ll play competitive football week in, week out, I think that’s important for any kid’s development.”