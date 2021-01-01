Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Rodgers house hunting as he prepares to take over as Man Utd boss

Barcelona to make Sterling loan offer with permanent option (Mirror)
Man City winger open to making move abroad
Barcelona will make an offer to sign Raheem Sterling on loan with an option to buy him outright, The Mirror claims.
Manchester City do not want to lose the England star but he is open to making the move if he does not get assurances about his playing time at the Premier League side.
Man Utd won’t spend money on January transfers
Manchester United will not be spending big on recruitments in the January transfer window, according to The Mirror.
The club’s owners do not believe a major investment in the squad this winter will solve their recent troubles as pressure piles on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Fonseca still wants Premier League team
Paulo Fonseca is determined to continue his coaching career in the Premier League.
The former Roma coach missed out on the Tottenham and Newcastle jobs, but The Sun claims he has not given up hope of taking over a team in England and is relaxed about his future.
Chelsea favourites to land Real Madrid & Man City target Tchouameni
Chelsea are prepared to offer €60 million (£51m/$69m) to sign Aurelien Tchouameni from Monaco, making them favourites to sign him, says TuttoJuve.
Manchester City, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Juventus have all been linked with a move for Tchouameni, but the Blues appear to be leading the chase.
Rodgers house hunting as he prepares to take over as Man Utd boss (The Sun)
Leicester boss has been identified as top target to replace Solskjaer
Brendan Rodgers has started looking for a house in Cheshire after being identified as the top candidate to take over as Manchester United coach, says The Sun.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks set to be sacked by the Old Trafford side in the near future and the Leicester manager is the man the Red Devils want to take his place.