Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Mourinho sacking would cost Man Utd £24m

Zinedine Zidane would "love" to take over the Manchester United job if Jose Mourinho is given the sack, according to French journalist Julien Laurens.

Laurens told talkSPORT on Monday: "He would be tempted – I think he loves the idea."

“For him, the man management is his main quality, his biggest quality.

“He improved a lot at Real Madrid over the two-and-a-half years tactically, and in understanding the game, but where he was so good was managing that dressing room.

“He made everyone, even the smaller players, feel important.”

Mourinho has become a favourite for the sack following Sunday's loss to Liverpool, and Zidane has long been rumoured to be the ideal replacement.