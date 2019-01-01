Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Milinkovic-Savic has verbal agreement with Manchester United

Mexico's Moreno set for Qatar
Mexico international Hector Moreno is going to swap Real Sociedad for Al-Gharafa in Qatar the club have announced.
Moreno has struggled for minutes since moving to Roma in 2017, moving from Italy to Spain after just one season.
After an uneven year in La Liga, he'll move to Qatar, pending a medical.
Moyes questions Man Utd transfer policy
Former Manchester United boss David Moyes has bashed the strategy in the transfer market.
Years of big spending have not yielded results on the pitch and the ex-Everton man, hand picked by Sir Alex Ferguson as his successor believes the Red Devils have moved away from what made the dominant force in English football during Ferguson's reign.
"Whether they have been signing players for marketing, or whether it has been signing players for on the pitch, I am not quite sure," Moyes said.
United had Dias bid rejected
Portugal centre half identified as back-up plan to Maguire
Manchester United had a bid for Befica centre-back Ruben Dias rejected by the Liga Nos club as they look for a back-up plan should they fail to sign Harry Maguire.
The Red Devils are apparently well set to sign the Leicester City defender, but must meet the Foxes' £80 million ($99m) valuation.
But they looked to Dias as an alternative, according to The Mirror, but had their bid knocked back as it didn't meet the player's release clause of £59m.
Parker expects Sessegnon at Fulham next year
Tottenham target Ryan Sessegnon is expected to return to Fulham by Cottagers boss Scott Parker.
The highly-regarded 19-year-old is valued at £50 million ($62m) by the Championship club, and while Spurs aren't prepared to pay that for a player in the final year of his contract, they are hopeful they can get the deal done.
Parker, however, expects the player to rehab from an injury he suffered at the U-21 Euro's and said the club will "try everything they can to keep him," speaking to West London Sport.
Pepe to Arsenal not a done deal
French radio station RMC (via Inside Futbol) say that Nicolas Pepe's transfer to Arsenal is not assured, as many people think.
They say Liverpool and Inter are still contenders to sign the Lille man.
The Gunners are prepared to break their transfer record to bag the Ivory Coast international, spending £72m ($89m) on him.
Reports suggest other clubs have made similar offers, but that Unai Emery's team are in pole position for his signature.
Milinovic-Savic has verbal agreement with United
The Serb's agent is flying to England for talks
The Daily Mail say that Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has agreed in principle to move to Manchester United.
The Serbia international's links with the Red Devils are in their second summer, but things are now closer than ever, according to the report.
A deal may depend on Paul Pogba heading out of Old Trafford with Real Madrid interested in the France international midfielder.
Former Chelsea striker Mateja Kezman will represent Milinkovic-Savic in formal talks with the Premier League giants.
Napoli rule out Tierney bid
Arsenal's hopes of landing Celtic full-back Kieran Tierney were given a helping hand when Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti seemed to rule out a bid for the player.
The Gunners have had two bids rejected by the Scottish club, but now have a clearer path to capture the Scotland international.
"We are looking for a lot of players for this coming season but he is a Celtic player and we have two good left-backs," Ancelotti is quoted as saying by The Daily Record.