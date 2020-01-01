Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Manchester City want Haaland to replace Aguero

have committed to coach Chris Wilder despite his team having the worst start to a Premier League season.

The Blades lost 3-0 to on Sunday and have only one point from their first 12 league matches.

As quoted by The Sun, owner Prince Abdullah committed to supporting Wilder, the manager who drove the club from League One to the Premier League.

“I could say that Chris has earned the right to stay because he won us two promotions in the last three years, but that is not how I look at it," Abdullah said

“If we get relegated, I’m set to lose big money so the decision to keep Chris is simply because I think he is the best manager to take us out of the current situation.

“I believe in him, if he wasn’t the manager of the team I would hire him now and if the worst comes to the worst and we are relegated, I believe he is the manager to take us back quickly.

“It has been a tough season so far but I’m optimistic we can turn things around.

“When you have to make a decision, you’d better make it right."