Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Manchester City want Haaland to replace Aguero

Man City want Haaland to replace Aguero
Manchester City are keen to sign Erling Haaland to replace Sergio Aguero with the Argentine yet to open contract talks with the club, the Daily Mail reports.
Dortmund are under no pressure to sell Haaland with the player's release clause not kicking in until 2022.
Gallagher heads to Austin FC
Atlanta have picked up $225,000 in General Allocation money from Austin FC in exchange for midfielder Jon Gallagher, the club's website confirmed.
Gallagher, 24, made his debut for Atlanta during the 2020 MLS season, scoring four goals in 16 appearances.
Sheffield won't sack Wilder even if they are relegated
Sheffield United have committed to coach Chris Wilder despite his team having the worst start to a Premier League season.
The Blades lost 3-0 to Southampton on Sunday and have only one point from their first 12 league matches.
As quoted by The Sun, owner Prince Abdullah committed to supporting Wilder, the manager who drove the club from League One to the Premier League.
“I could say that Chris has earned the right to stay because he won us two promotions in the last three years, but that is not how I look at it," Abdullah said
“If we get relegated, I’m set to lose big money so the decision to keep Chris is simply because I think he is the best manager to take us out of the current situation.
“I believe in him, if he wasn’t the manager of the team I would hire him now and if the worst comes to the worst and we are relegated, I believe he is the manager to take us back quickly.
“It has been a tough season so far but I’m optimistic we can turn things around.
“When you have to make a decision, you’d better make it right."
Revs acquire College Rights to Bell
New England Revolution have acquired the College Player Rights for defender Jon Bell from the San Jose Earthquakes, the club confirmed.
The Revs parted with a fourth-round selection in the 2022 MLS Superdraft to snare the rights for the 23-year-old.
Minnesota United pick up Montgomery
Minnesota United have signed FC Dallas defender Callum Montgomery in exchange for 2022 4th Round MLS SuperDraft pick and $50,000 in General Allocation Money, the club's website confirmed.
Montgomery was selected fourth by Dallas in the 2019 Superdraft, however the 23-year-old is yet to make his MLS debut.