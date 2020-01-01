Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juventus weighing up Pogba loan bid

Karembeu waiting on Mbappe decision
"Today, Kylian has to decide his objectives and his plans, if he wants to go to Real Madrid or stay at Paris,” Karembeu told Stats Perform News.
Juventus want Pogba loan deal
The Serie A club may test United's resolve
Juventus are plotting a loan move for Paul Pogba in the January transfer window.
The Mirror claims Juve have been alerted to the recent furore surrounding the Frenchman and are exploring the prospect of a loan deal in January with an obligation to buy in the summer.
Zinchenko back on Wolves' radar
Wolves are ready to go back in for Manchester City defender Oleksandr Zinchenko in January.
Nuno Santo’s side failed with a bid earlier this year, but are aware of the defender’s lack of playing time at City and may tempt them with a bid in January - report the Daily Star.
Huntelaar drops retirement hint
Ajax forward Klaas-Jan Huntelaar has suggested he is likely to retire at the end of the season.
The 37-year-old has said he has been thinking about retirement and, according to Voetbal International, he said: "That moment is getting closer. I think this is my last season."
Pogba 'will always fight' for United
Paul Pogba has shot down suggestions that he is not committed to Manchester United.
The forward’s future has been up in the air following comments from his agent, but the midfielder says he is totally focused at Old Trafford.
"When you don’t know what’s going on inside don’t talk,” he wrote on Instagram.
Spurs to let Alli leave in January
The Telegraph claims Spurs want full market value for the midfielder, but would also consider a six-month loan for a player who has been linked to Paris Saint-Germain.