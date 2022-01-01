Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid near Haaland deal

LAFC pick up Henry
Doneil Henry is Black & Gold.— LAFC (@LAFC) February 18, 2022
Real Madrid near Haaland deal
Real Madrid have held decisive talks with Erling Halaand and believe they will sign the striker this summer, according to Sport.
The club has held talks with Haaland's representatives, including his father, and Dortmund are already aware of Real Madrid's interest.
The deal depends mostly on Haaland's wishes, as he could join Real Madrid as soon as this summer if he'd like.
Man City rebuffed four times for Kane
Manchester City saw four separate bids for Harry Kane turned down by Tottenham during the summer transfer window last year, Pep Guardiola has revealed, with the Spaniard admitting he did not know if his side would pay for their failure to sign the England captain.
Striker Kane was heavily linked with a move to the Premier League champions across a busy off-season that saw him skipper the Three Lions to a first major tournament final since 1966 at Euro 2020.
Yet Spurs were adamant that they would not sell despite City's interest and the foward's desire to make a move for Champions League football - and now Guardiola has revealed just how persistent the Citizens' overtures were, as well as his concerns over City's subsequent early term form.
Montreal land MLS vet Kamara
Le Club fait l'acquisition de l'attaquant Kei Kamara >>> https://t.co/JhWaDsbwry— CF Montréal (@cfmontreal) February 18, 2022
The Club signs forward Kei Kamara >>> https://t.co/nerekKmaxJ#CFMTL pic.twitter.com/7RHMEwqs82
Rice urged for West Ham Stay by Brand
Declan Rice has been urged to eschew offers to leave West Ham in the summer by comedian and superfan Russell Brand, with the comic claiming that the midfielder can become a club legend if he chooses to remain.
The England star has been linked with a move from London Stadium after he emerged as the centrepiece of David Moyes' remarkable Irons revival and helped the Three Lions to the Euro 2020 Final.
Boyhood club Chelsea have frequently been linked with a swoop for his services, but now Rice has been prevailed upon by comedian Brand to remain faithful to the club in an impassioned broadcast.
Real Salt Lake welcome Kappelhof
We've added Johan Kappelhof to the squad.— Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) February 18, 2022
Welcome to Salt Lake, Johan!