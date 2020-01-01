Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Bayern to sell Thiago to sign Havertz

Lazio make offer for Verona's Kumbulla
Lazio have made an offer for Verona defender Marash Kumbulla, reports Gianluca DiMarzio.
Kumbulla has already agreed to a five-year deal for the defender, although the two clubs have yet to agree on a price.
The 20-year-old made his senior debut in 2018 and has also earned one cap for Albania.
Lille chasing Ajax's Botman
Ajax could see another summer of departures with Lille among the club's targeting one young star.
According to De Telegraaf, Lille have made an offer for 20-year-old defender Sven Botman.
Botman could be the first player to leave Ajax, with Andre Onana, Donny van de Beek and Nicolas Tagliafico among those that could depart this summer.
Spurs make offer for Magalhaes
Tottenham have made an offer to sign Brazillian defender Gabriel Magalhaes, reports Fichajes.
The Lille defender has broken through with the Ligue 1 side this season, becoming a regular in defence.
Lille are open to cashing in on the defender this summer, with Tottenham joining Napoli and Real Madrid among those interested.
Former U.S. youth international signs in Spain
Josh Perez has signed a deal with CD Castellon, the club announced.
The winger has represented the U.S. at youth level up to the Under-23's and was a candidate to make the Olympic squad this summer.
Perez was most recently on the books at Fiorentina, where he featured for the club's youth teams.
Bayern to offload Thiago to finance Havertz bid
Chelsea are also circling
Bayern Munich will seek to sell Thiago for €60 million (£53m/€66m) in order to sign Bayer Leverkusen's Kai Havertz for €80m, according to Kicker.
The attacking midfielder has been in fine form lately and has been subject to interest from Chelsea.