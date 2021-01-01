Live Blog

Odisha FC vs East Bengal LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

Can East Bengal end their season on a high with a win over rock-bottom side Odisha FC?

Bright Enobakhare, East Bengal vs Odisha
ISL

19' Surchandra's corner hits the crossbar!

2021-02-27T14:20:18Z

Surchandra Singh curls in a corner and it hits crossbar and goes out of play. Ravi Kumar too manages to get a touch of the ball with his fingertips.

17' Surchandra's cross fails to find Holloway

2021-02-27T14:18:34Z

Surchandra Singh curls in a quality cross inside the box but Aaron Holloway fails to get a touch of the ball as it goes out of play.

13' Tratt blocks Surchandra's free-kick

2021-02-27T14:14:11Z

Surchandra Singh takes a free-kick right outside the box but Jacob Tratt does well to block the ball before it could reach an East Bengal player.

10' Mauricio's shot goes wide

2021-02-27T14:11:27Z

Diego Mauricio receives George D'Souza's throw-in on the left edge of the box and takes a shot from distance but fails to keep the ball on target.

6' Narayan's free-kick straight to Ravi

2021-02-27T14:07:16Z

Narayan Das whips in a free-kick from the left side inside the box but Ravi Kumar makes a routine collection.

KICK-OFF!

2021-02-27T13:59:53Z

Odisha FC get us underway!

Five changes in the Odisha lineup

2021-02-27T13:14:16Z

Steven Dias makes five changes in the Odisha lineup. Arshdeep Singh, Kamalpreet Singh, Steven Taylor, Rakesh Pradhan, Baoringdao Bodo make way for Ravi Kumar, Lalrehzuala, Gaurav Bora, George D'Souza and Brad Inman.

Nine changes in the East Bengal lineup

2021-02-27T13:12:45Z

Robbie Fowler makes nine changes in the East Bengal lineup which lost two NorthEast United in their last match. Only Sarthak Golui and Aaron Holloway have managed to keep their places in the starting XI.

Odisha FC vs East Bengal

2021-02-27T13:10:24Z

Hello and welcome to the LIVE Blog of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between Odisha FC and East Bengal at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.