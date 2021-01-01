Odisha 1-4 ATK Mohun Bagan: Roy Krishna stars in Mariners' thumping win over the Kalinga Warriors

FULL TIME!
2021-02-06T15:53:03Z
Odisha 1-4 ATK Mohun Bagan
Roy Krishna starred as ATK Mohun Bagan thrash Odisha FC 4-1 in an Indian Super League (ISL) clash on Saturday at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.
The Fijian forward scored two goals and provided two assists in his team's thumping win over the Kalinga Warriors. The other two goals were scored by Manvir Singh.
90' ATK Mohun Bagan - Substitution
2021-02-06T15:48:37Z
Engson Singh IN Manvir Singh OUT.
86' GOAL! Odisha 1-4 ATK Mohun Bagan
2021-02-06T15:45:12Z
Roy Krishna makes it four for the MarinersRoy Krishna wins a ball in the air and easily goes past Gaurav Bora before entering the box and find the back of the net with a powerful. The Odisha defenders caught napping.
83' GOAL! Odisha 1-3 ATK Mohun Bagan
2021-02-06T15:41:59Z
Roy Krishna increases the leadRoy Krishna scores from the spot-kick to extend his team's lead. All but over for Odisha now.
82' Penalty!
2021-02-06T15:41:00Z
ATK Mohun Bagan earns a penalty after Pronay Halder's shot hits Cole Alexander's arm inside the box.
81' ATK Mohun Bagan - Substitution
2021-02-06T15:39:22Z
Jayesh Rane IN Javier Hernandez OUT.
76' Sajid's header hits the side net!
2021-02-06T15:35:33Z
Shubham Sarangi curls in a cross from the left flank and Sajid gets a touch of the ball with his head and hits the side net.
68' ATK Mohun Bagan - Substitution
2021-02-06T15:27:39Z
David Williams IN Marcelinho OUT.
68' Odisha - Substitution
2021-02-06T15:27:11Z
Shubham Sarangi IN Rakesh Pradhan OUT
65' Mauricio's free-kick goes over the crossbar!
2021-02-06T15:23:52Z
Diego Mauricio takes a curling free-kick from the edge of the box but it dips a bit too much and drops on the roof of the goal and goes out.
63' Odisha - Substitution
2021-02-06T15:21:31Z
Nandha Kumar IN Paul Ramfangzauva OUT.
60' Manvir goes for goal again!
2021-02-06T15:18:22Z
Marcelinho forwards a pass to Manvir Singh who enters the box from the left side and goes for the goal but Arshdeep manages to parry the ball out for a corner. Manvir looks ambitious tonight.
54' GOAL! Odisha 1-2 ATK Mohun Bagan
2021-02-06T15:13:31Z
Manvir Singh restores Mariners' leadRoy Krishna goes past Cole Alexander in the midfield and feeds Manvir Singh with a quality ball who enters the box from the right side and scores past Arshdeep Singh.
50' Marcelinho's shot goes wide!
2021-02-06T15:09:27Z
Marcelinho takes a shot from the edge of the box but the ball goes just wide!
SECOND HALF!
2021-02-06T15:00:41Z
The second half gets underway!
HALF-TIME!
2021-02-06T14:49:48Z
Odisha 1-1 ATK Mohun BaganIt's all square after the first 45 minutes as Cole Alexander cancels Manvir Singh's world-class goal with an equally good striker. Game on. Stay tuned for more action in the second half.
45+1' GOAL! Odisha 1-1 ATK Mohun Bagan
2021-02-06T14:48:16Z
Cole Alexander restores parityVinit Rai initialy attempts a shot from distance which rattles the far post and comes to Cole Alexander on the edge of the box and the South African midfielder finds the back of the net with a long-ranger. Wow!
40' Chance for Marcelinho!
2021-02-06T14:41:28Z
Roy Krishna beats Gaurav Bora while receiving a pass from Javier Hernandez and the Fijian sets up Marcelinho for a shot inside the box. The Brazilian takes the shot but it gets deflected off a Odisha player and goes above the crossbar.
Cooling break!
2021-02-06T14:31:48Z
Complete domination by ATK Mohun Bagan in the first 30 minutes of the game.
23' Lenny's shot goes just above crossbar!
2021-02-06T14:24:33Z
Roy Krishna receives a long ball from Javier Hernandez inside the box and sends it to Marcelinho on the edge of the box who takes a shot but it gets blocked by an Odisha defender. Lenny takes a first time shot from the rebound ball but it sails over the crossbar.
20' Absolute domination by ATK Mohun Bagan
2021-02-06T14:21:48Z
The Mariners are all over the park and have completely dominated proceedings in the first 20 minutes as Odisha are yet to make any impact in the ATK Mohun Bagan penalty box.
19' Marcelinho goes from distance
2021-02-06T14:20:51Z
After Manvir Singh's goal every ATK Mohun Bagan player is showing ambition going forward. Marcelinho goes for the goal from distance but the ball sails over the crossbar.
11' Odisha 0-1 ATK Mohun Bagan
2021-02-06T14:12:55Z
Manvir breaks the deadlockMarcelinho sends a cross from the left edge of the box which goes to Pronay Halder who finds Roy Krishna inside the box. The Fijian sets up the ball for Manvir on the right side who slots the ball home with a curling left-footed shot. Boom! What a strike!
8' ATK Mohun Bagan dominate proceedings
2021-02-06T14:10:16Z
ATK Mohun Bagan have started the match on the ascendancy and look motivated to pick up an early goal.
KICK-OFF!
2021-02-06T14:01:54Z
ATK Mohun Bagan get us underway!
Antonio Habas makes 5 changes
2021-02-06T13:29:48Z
Subhasish Bose, Pronay Halder, Javier Hernandez, Lenny Rodrigues and Manvir Singh replace Prabir Das, SK. Sahil, Jayesh Rane, Sumit Rathi and Carl McHugh in the ATK Mohun Bagan lineup.
Two changes in Odisha XI
2021-02-06T13:28:36Z
Newly appointed interim coach Gerry Peyton makes two changes in the Odisha lineup. Mohammed Sajid Dhot and Cole Alexander replace Steven Taylor and Brad Inman.
Team news!
2021-02-06T13:21:15Z
Lenny makes ATKMB debut
Odisha vs ATK Mohun Bagan
2021-02-06T13:19:20Z
Hello and welcome to the LIVE Blog of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between Odisha FC and ATK Mohun Bagan at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.