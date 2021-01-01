Live Blog

Mumbai City 1-2 NorthEast United: The Highlanders ride Deshorn Brown brace to down the Islanders

Deshorn Brown stars as Khalid Jamil's side stun league leaders Mumbai City...

FULL TIME!

2021-01-30T15:53:37Z

Mumbai City 1-2 NorthEast United

Deshorn Brown netted a brace as NorthEast United stunned Mumbai City FC 2-1 in an Indian Super League (ISL) clash on Saturday at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

The Jamaican forward scored twice within 10 minutes of the game to seal three crucial points for his side. Adam Le Fondre scored the consolation goal for Mumbai.

91' Subhasish denies Mehtab Singh from scoring

2021-01-30T15:50:52Z

Mehtab Singh tries to score with a header off Adam Le Fondre's cross from the six-yard box but Subhasish manages to get his finger tips to the ball and parry it out of play.

88' Le Fondre's headers goes wide!

2021-01-30T15:48:10Z

Ahmed Jahouh keeps an inch-perfect cross inside the box for Le Fondre who manages to get a touch of his head but fails to keep the ball on target.

84' GOAL Mumbai City 1-2 NorthEast United

2021-01-30T15:43:30Z

Adam Le Fondre pulls one back

Boumous exchanges a one-two inside the box with Le Fondre and lobs the ball towards Ogbeche who controls it with his thing and sets up for Le Fondre to take a shot and the forward scores.

77' NorthEast United - Substitution

2021-01-30T15:36:51Z

Deshorn Brown OUT Idrissa Sylla IN. What a night for the Jamaican.

Cooling break!

2021-01-30T15:35:35Z

North East United have successfully managed to hold on to their lead. 15 minutes to go.

75' Lambot's cheeky attempt hits the side net

2021-01-30T15:34:28Z

Gallego sends a low corner inside the box and Benjamin Lambot tries to flick the ball into the goal with the back of his right foot but hits the side net eventually.

Lobera going all guns blazing

2021-01-30T15:27:38Z

The Spanish coach has substituted both of his foreign defenders to introduce Le Fondre and Goddard. 

65' NorthEast United - Substitution

2021-01-30T15:25:59Z

Roccharzela IN VP Suhair OUT.

65' Mumbai City - Substitution

2021-01-30T15:24:19Z

Sergio Lobera makes three changes. CY Goddard, Sarthak Golui and Adam Le Fondre IN Mourtada Fall, Hernan Santana and Jackichand Singh OUT.

Resilient defending by NorthEast United

2021-01-30T15:15:28Z

Mumbai City players are trying their best to pull at least a goal back but the Highlanders are defending resiliently.

46' Apuia comes close to score!

2021-01-30T15:05:41Z

Lalengmawia receives a pass from Gallego and goes for the goal from the edge of the box but Amrinder somehow manages to fist the ball away. What a start to this half.

SECOND HALF!

2021-01-30T15:02:45Z

The second half gets underway! Can Islanders stage a comeback?

HALF-TIME!

2021-01-30T14:48:46Z

Mumbai City 0-2 NorthEast United

The Islanders trail by two goals after the first 45 minutes. Stay tuned for more action in the second half.
41' Back to back chances for Mumbai

2021-01-30T14:42:03Z

Ahmed Jahouh goes for the goal from distance with a brilliant shot but Subhasish manages to parry it away. Jackichand tries to slot the ball home from the rebound but Lambot manages to block it.

Mumbai trying hard!

2021-01-30T14:37:18Z

The Islanders trying to pull one back as they are controlling game at the moment but credit to NorthEast United players who are not giving the Islanders any space.

Cooling break!

2021-01-30T14:31:02Z

Dream start for NorthEast United as Mumbai City look perplexed. Can the Islanders pull one back before half time?

19' Brown misses a sitter!

2021-01-30T14:21:31Z

Deshorn Brown should have completed his hat-trick as he failed to score from a handshaking distance from the goal. Provat Lakra sends a brilliant curling ball from the left which finds the Jamaican inside the box who is one on one with Amrinder but the striker fails to keep his shot on target.

What a start for the Highlanders!

2021-01-30T14:17:27Z

NorthEast United are off to flying start as they have formidable 2-0 lead within 10 minutes of the match. The league leaders are stunned!

9' GOAL! Mumbai City 0-2 NorthEast United

2021-01-30T14:12:54Z

Brown scores a second goal

Federico Gallego sends in a whipping corner which Lambot keeps in play inside the box and Deshorn Brown finds the back of the net with a powerful shot.
6' GOAL! Mumbai City 0-1 NorthEast United

2021-01-30T14:07:36Z

Deshorn Brown breaks the deadlock

Gallego receives a pass from Deshorn Brown and finds himself one-on-one with Amrinder and takes a shot which the Mumbai custodian parries away. Suhair VP receives the ball and feeds Nim Dorjee with a pass who sends a curling ball inside the box from the right and unmarked Brown slots the ball home. What a move!
KICK-OFF!

2021-01-30T14:00:06Z

Mumbai City get us underway!

Mumbai City's unbeaten streak

2021-01-30T13:15:25Z

The Islanders are on an incredible 12-match unbeaten run. They have lost just one match in this campaign so far and incidentally that defeat came against the Highlanders in their season opener. Can NorthEast United do the double for Mumbai and end their streak?

NorthEast United on a roll

2021-01-30T13:14:21Z

The Highlanders have won back to back matches since coach Khalid Jamil took over from Gerard Nus the managerial duties. A third win on the trot tonight will send them back to the top-four. 

Two changes in the NEUFC lineup

2021-01-30T13:10:07Z

Benjamin Lambot returns to the NorthEast United lineup replacing Dylan Fox in central defence and Provat Lakra comes in place of Gurjinder Kumar in the left-back position.

Two changes in Mumbai City XI

2021-01-30T13:06:51Z

Sergio Lobera makes two changes in the Mumbai line-up which drew against Chennaiyin in their last match. Mandar Rao Dessai replaces Vignesh D and Jackichand Singh comes in place for suspended Rowllin Borges.

2021-01-30T10:56:57Z

Hello and welcome to the Live blog of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between Mumbai City FC and NorthEast United at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.