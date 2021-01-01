Mumbai City 1-2 NorthEast United: The Highlanders ride Deshorn Brown brace to down the Islanders

Mumbai City 1-2 NorthEast United

Deshorn Brown netted a brace as NorthEast United stunned Mumbai City FC 2-1 in an Indian Super League (ISL) clash on Saturday at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

The Jamaican forward scored twice within 10 minutes of the game to seal three crucial points for his side. Adam Le Fondre scored the consolation goal for Mumbai.