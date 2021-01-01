Mumbai City vs Hyderabad LIVE - Follow ISL in real time

56 - Handball appeal!
2021-01-16T15:15:56Z
Mumbai City FC go up for a handball appeal after Ranawade fails to get the first touch on the ball and it bounces to hit Chinglensana. The Islanders think that it has hit the hand of the defender but the referee is not convinced
52 - Mishra again!
2021-01-16T15:11:55Z
Brilliant play from Le Fondre in front of the goal as he runs past his man, to find support on the right flank, but Mishra clears off the danger
48 - Sloppy from Amrinder
2021-01-16T15:07:51Z
Amrinder Singh makes a sloppy clearance as he passes the ball straight to Liston Colaco who goes for a shot, from outside the box, but the ball goes just wide off the post for goal kick
Second-half gets underway!
2021-01-16T15:03:50Z
Mumbai City FC get the second-half underway. M. Fall was seen leading the pep talk for the Islanders ahead of the start of the final 45 minutes
Half-time Mumbai City 0-0 Hyderabad FC
2021-01-16T14:49:08Z
An entertaining first-half comes to an end as both teams fail to break the deadlock.
43 - Brilliant from Mishra again
2021-01-16T14:45:28Z
Jahouh, has ample off time on the ball, as he looks to play a through ball to his man inside the box but Mishra just flicks it away to clear off the danger
38 - Good positioning from Mishra
2021-01-16T14:41:17Z
Bipin Singh delievers a brilliant ball in space for Le Fondre but Mishra is in space and passes the ball back to Amrinder Singh to clear off the danger
37 - Fall clears off the danger
2021-01-16T14:39:22Z
Aridane control the ball well on the right flank as he looks to play a through ball but M.Fall slides to keep the ball away from reaching the target man
32 - What a save!
2021-01-16T14:35:34Z
Cleaver ball from Mohammad Yasir from the flank to find Chianese in front of the goal as he goes one on one with the goalkeeper but Amrinder Singh makes himself big to see off the danger.
29 - Colaco goes for a spectacular
2021-01-16T14:30:53Z
Colaco receives the ball on the left flank, cuts away from the Mumbai City FC defender, and goes for a long ranger but his shot is too easy for Amrinder Singh to hold on to
25 - Mumbai City FC keeping the ball
2021-01-16T14:26:59Z
The Islandes happy to keep the ball in the feet. Amrinder Singh passed the ball to Fall and he looks in no hurry to play the forward as he interchanges passes in the backline to patiently build up the play
21 - Free-kick for Hyderabad FC
2021-01-16T14:23:55Z
Heavy challenge on Mohammad Yasir down the corner flank from M. Fall as he slides into his opponent and concedes a free-kick. The referee, however, thinks it was not a tackle worthy of a YELLOW CARD
20 - Mandar fails to keep control on the ball
2021-01-16T14:21:59Z
A brilliant lofted pass is played for Mandar on the left flank as he holds onto it with his first touch but fails to control it as Asish Rai controls it with his chest and clears off the danger
18 - Throw in for Mumbai City FC
2021-01-16T14:19:55Z
Good battle on the left flank between Bipin Singh and Liston Colaco. The latter runs from behind to stop Singh in his strides as the ball goes away for a throw in
14 - Mumbai City attack through the left flank
2021-01-16T14:16:59Z
Mumbai City FC attack down the left flank as the ball is whipped inside the box but fails to find the target man as it lands for Bipin Singh in space who mistimes his shot for a goal kick
Last-ditch tackle from Ashish Rai
2021-01-16T14:13:08Z
Brilliant build up play from Mumbai City FC to find Bipin Singh in front of the goal as he single handedly looks to take on the defender and moves inside the box but a last-ditch defense from Asish Rai keeps the danger out
Hyderabad on the break
2021-01-16T14:10:29Z
Hyderabad FC look to break on the counter through Akash Mishra on the left flank as he delivers a lofted ball to find his man inside the box but the danger is cut off from the Mumbai City FC defense
6th minute
2021-01-16T14:07:55Z
Mumbai City FC looking to settle in their play. Building up the attack. Making Hyderabad chase the ball
Early set-piece for Hyderabad FC
2021-01-16T14:03:15Z
Mohammed Yasir takes the free-kick as it is deflected off Rowlling Borges inside the box for a corner
Kick-off!
2021-01-16T14:00:23Z
Hyderabad FC get the ball rolling
Team news
2021-01-16T13:55:04Z
Mumbai City vs Hyderabad
Big test for Hyderabad
2021-01-16T13:54:16Z
Hyderabad may have won two games in a row but face a big challenge tonight against Mumbai City who are in terrific form - unbeaten in nine games!