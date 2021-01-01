Mumbai City 2-4 Bengaluru FC: Cleiton Silva, Sunil Chhetri star as the Blues edge six-goal thriller

Mumbai City 2-4 Bengaluru FC

Braces from Cleiton Silva and captain Sunil Chhetri helped Bengaluru FC clinch a six-goal thriller against Mumbai City FC in an Indian Super League (ISL) clash on Monday.

Silva broke the deadlock within 25 seconds from kick-off in favour of Bengaluru and then doubled the lead in the 22nd minute. Adam Le Fondre pulled one back for Mumbai in the 50th minute but Sunil Chhetri restored the two-goal lead for the Blues in the 57th minute.

Le Fondre then completed his brace in the 72nd minute and kept his team's hopes alive. But Chhetri then scored the winning goal in the 93rd minute from a counter-attack to seal crucial three points for the former champions.