Messi to PSG LIVE: Argentina star's official unveiling & press conference

That is the big question that Mauricio Pochettino must answer.

"One of the few sticks that critics have left to beat Messi is that he has not proven himself away from Barca, whose brand of football has been devoted to getting the best from the 34-year-old almost since he first exploded onto the scene nearly two decades ago.

"Having won a major international honour in the summer as he led Argentina to the Copa America, Messi will now seek to silence what is perhaps the last major argument against his name.

"Of course, simply winning Ligue 1 will not cut it; he has to lead PSG to their first Champions League title.

"But how will head coach Mauricio Pochettino use Messi in order to do this?"

