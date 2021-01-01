City have arrived!
Parking at St James' Park! 👋#ManCity pic.twitter.com/QPHgbeUVec— Manchester City (@ManCity) December 19, 2021
Going to a game? Stay safe 😷
Make sure you're match ready👇
Thank you for all your efforts in keeping others safe when attending a #PL match 👊— Premier League (@premierleague) December 18, 2021
With the arrival of winter, we must continue to do all we can to slow the spread of COVID-19 ⛔️
Read up on the current measures and requirements ➡️ https://t.co/Oi7zX6UkMd pic.twitter.com/e3u6Gpeen1
Tuchel outlines Chelsea anger at refusal to postpone Wolves game 😡
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has outlined the scenario faced by his team.
"It is exactly like this: we thought we had a strong case regarding the security and health of players, we have seven positive cases, we were made to be in the bus and travel together for three hours, were in a meeting together, in dinner and lunch and the situation does not feel like it will stop," Tuchel told BBC Sport.
"We applied to not play and put the situation under control and it was rejected. It is very hard to understand it, we are concerned about the health of the players. We end up with players who play coming from injuries and we take the risk.
"I am worried from a medical point of view, we have had four days of consecutive tests. How will it stop if we are in a bus together and in meetings? We are disappointed, we are a bit angry."
Why was Chelsea's request to postpone refused?
Chelsea wanted to have today's game against Wolves postponed due to a number of positive Covid-19 cases at the club, but their request was denied.
Thomas Tuchel says that they are "a bit angry" about the decision.
A Chelsea spokesperson said: "We are deeply disappointed that our application was rejected, as we felt we had a strong case for the postponement of today‘s match on the grounds of players’ health and safety."
Read the full story from our Chelsea correspondent Nizaar Kinsella.
Tuchel about facing Wolves: "We are disappointed, we are a bit angry."— Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) December 19, 2021
He further cites concerns of increasing the spread of Covid around in preparing the game in a hotel as a concern, along with injury and lack of match fitness concerns for certain players.
TEAM NEWS: Newcastle vs Man City
The starting XIs are in for the other 2pm kick-off!
NEWCASTLE XI:
🚨 𝙏𝙀𝘼𝙈-𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🚨— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) December 19, 2021
HWTL! ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/wA4ZHnu1bd
MAN CITY XI:
⭐️ Your City XI to face Newcastle! ⭐️— Manchester City (@ManCity) December 19, 2021
XI | Ederson, Cancelo, Dias (C), Laporte, Zinchenko, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling
SUBS | Steffen, Stones, Ake, Gundogan, Grealish, Fernandinho, Foden, Palmer, Wilson-Esbrand#ManCity | @HaysTechnology pic.twitter.com/hl2BZmUCiP
TEAM NEWS: Wolves vs Chelsea
Here are the teams!
WOLVES XI:
How we line-up to face @ChelseaFC! #WOLCHE— Wolves (@Wolves) December 19, 2021
🐺📋 pic.twitter.com/mem8SUrM75
CHELSEA XI:
This is your Chelsea team today! 🤝 @ParimatchGlobal #WolChe pic.twitter.com/LJSX6MweWC— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 19, 2021
Did somebody say there's a game on? 🙌
Hello there and welcome to Matchday LIVE with GOAL this Sunday. ⚽️
Covid-19 infections have caused havoc with fixtures in recent weeks, particularly in the Premier League, but we've got some decent games to look forward to today.
Chelsea play Wolves - despite a plea from the Blues to postpone it - and Manchester City take on Newcastle United in the Premier League's 2pm kick-offs, with Antonio Conte's Tottenham welcoming Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool to north London later in the afternoon.
AC Milan play Napoli in one of Serie A's biggest games of the day, while Real Madrid take on Cadiz. We'll have updates from across the action, so stick around!