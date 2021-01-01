Matchday LIVE: Tottenham vs Watford, Wolves vs Man Utd plus Barca, PSG & Atletico Madrid in action

Thank you and good night
My word, what an ending. We've just about caught our breath here - how about you?
And that, everyone, brings the curtain down on the last day of top-tier club football before the September international break. History made for Manchester United. A victorious debut for Lionel Messi and PSG, steered by Kylian Mbappe in a possible farewell. A crazy final twist between Atletico Madrid and Villarreal.
That's all folks! Thank you for joining us - and have a great week!
FT: Atletico 2-2 Villarreal
Remarkable own goal hands hosts a point
Absolutely remarkable scenes at Wanda Metropolitano. Football drama of the highest order, surely?
Lionel Messi might have made a debut elsewhere tonight, but the best twist has been saved for last, as Atletico Madrid maintain their unbeaten start to the season with a draw that will feel like a victory against Villarreal.
The Europa League holders have robbed themselves of a first victory of the new campaign. They share the spoils with the Rojiblancos. La Liga's champions drop points for the first time - but they get a point all the same. Absolutely incredible stuff.
GOAL: Atletico 2-2 Villarreal
(Aissa Mandi OG)
Oh no! What has just happened to Villarreal?! An own goal in the final seconds of injury time and the Yellow Submarine have imploded!
This is one of the worst ways to concede too, and they know it, as they drop to their knees across the turf and Atletico wheel away in incredulous celebration. It is pandemonium inside Wanda Metropolitano.
Saul shoves a speculative delivery downfield, a Hail Mary in the dying moments. Aissa Mandi meets it, with absolutely no pressure, and simply heads it back to his goalkeeper - only for Geronimo Rulli to be off his line and out of position.
He scrambles and falls, and can only watch as the ball nestles itself in the back of his net.
Smile!
FT: Reims 0-2 PSG
Regardless of how he's fared tonight, there is no disputing that Lionel Messi is a living legend - though his latest companion might be too young to remember this meeting down the line.
Reims goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic had a request for the Argentine involving his newborn son after the game and he duly obliged in a heartwarming snap.
Reims goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic asked Lionel Messi to take a picture with his son after the game today 🥰— Goal (@goal) August 29, 2021
📸 IG/rajkovic__ana pic.twitter.com/B14mZLoMiS
Poch: Mbappe is 'our player'
FT: Reims 0-2 PSG
Mauricio Pochettino has also discussed Kylian Mbappe's future following a match-winning performance for PSG - and the Argentine is naturally at pains to say that he is a Parc des Princes player, first and foremost, as speculation of a Real Madrid move continues to swirl.
"He is our player," he says. "You know the business, it's full of rumors. But our president and our director are very clear. He is here with us and we are happy with him. He is an important player, and it is a gift to have him with us."
GOAL: Atletico 1-2 Villarreal
(Arnaut Danjuma)
The Yellow Submarine might have just sunk the Rojiblancos in their own back yard after an almighty defensive snafu!
A speculative long ball is chested to ground by Jose Gimenez but between him and Stefan Savic, they fail to clear the ball away from the late-arriving Arnaut Danjuma.
His effort deflects it back to Yeremi Pino, and the latter is able to square back in to his team-mate a moment later for a short-range finish. Atletico have been stunned by that one!
Poch happy with Messi debut
FT: Reims 0-2 PSG
Mauricio Pochettino has been speaking to the press on PSG's victory tonight where talk has naturally turned to Lionel Messi - and the Argentine has nothing but kind words for his countryman, who he admits is lacking match fitness.
"He's been good," he says. "I'm very happy to see him make his debut. It was important for him. He is far from his best form, but he is training very well. He will be better after the break. We expect the best from him."
The former Tottenham boss also admitted he was happy with his squad, adding: "We have a lot of talent, and they are smart players."
Ain't no stoppin' him now...
FT: Reims 0-2 PSG
Four games. Three goals. Two assists.— Goal (@goal) August 29, 2021
Kylian Mbappe is an unreal talent 🔥 pic.twitter.com/aUP0FGeIhY
GOAL: Atletico 1-1 Villarreal
(Luis Suarez)
Hello!
Well hasn't this just burst into technicolour life all of a sudden. Atletico hit straight back only four minutes after going behind and it is Luis Suarez - the man Barcelona probably regret leaving most until Lionel Messi jumped ship this summer - who has done the deed.
Angel Correa cuts into the penalty area and pulls it back for the Uruguay star, who simply drills it low and into the back of the net. Game on!
GOAL: Atletico 0-1 Villarreal
(Manu Trigueros)
Villarreal lead against the champions - and how!
The Europa League holders - in the Champions League draw with their hosts earlier this week - have seized the advantage with their first shot of the game, and it is an absolute corker.
Manu Trigueros is hurtling through the middle of the field to reach this ball tipped onto him from the right but he doesn't waste any time in pulling the trigger. Jan Oblak gets the slightest of touches - but it is only enough to help divert it into the roof of his own goal. What a strike to stun Atletico!
Back underway
Atletico 0-0 Villarreal
We're back into the action in La Liga now, with the second half underway and both sides looking to make their mark on this game.
It is Villarrealy who have had marginally more possession on the whole - but it is Atletico Madrid who have been both calling and firing all the shots.
This could be an intriguing final act to a busy day of action.
Verratti keen for Mbappe stay
FT: Reims 0-2 PSG
Marco Verratti has spoken to Amazon Prime following tonight's win and - perhaps given the low-key contribution of Lionel Messi after his debut off the bench - has instead launched a tribute to Kylian Mbappe as his future remains in the air.
"Of course I want him to stay," he says. "We like to play with the strongest. We didn't discover Kylian today. He has been scoring a lot of goals for a few years. He is a phenomenon, we are very happy with him.
A helping hand
FT: Reims 0-2 PSG
10 - Since the start of the 2020/21 season, only Borna Sosa (12) has delivered more assists than Achraf Hakimi (10) among defenders in the Top 5 European leagues. Caviar. pic.twitter.com/9JNqwDAFcS— OptaJean (@OptaJean) August 29, 2021
HT: Atletico 0-0 Villarreal
Goalless first half sees sides level
After a prolonged period of injury time, we've reached the break too in La Liga, for our last game of the day - and there's no goals yet to speak of at Wanda Metropolitano.
There's something in this one though, surely, yet to come and we'll be following it all the way through to the bitter end to see just what it delivers.
FT: Reims 0-2 PSG
Messi makes debut with Mbappe at the double
It's all over in Ligue 1 - and Kylian Mbappe's double delivers the points for Paris Saint-Germain as Lionel Messi makes his long-awaited debut for the club.
The France international promptly swaps his shirt with an opposition player, as various others congratulate the Argentine on his first game in Parisian colours.
No sentiment for Mbappe if it is to be his final game then - or is the casual way he gives his jersey out a sign that he's here to stay through until the winter at least?
FT: Milan 4-1 Cagliari
Giround brace seals three points for hosts
Olivier Giroud's first goals for Milan are indeed the last word in their Serie A clash with Cagliari, as a goalless second half checks the tempo of that frantic first period.
The Frenchman was particularly impressive tonight, especially in the absence of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who was spotted on the sidelines more than once getting rather enthusiastic.
Onwards and upwards for Stefano Pioli's men.
New look
Reims 0-2 PSG
Lionel Messi of PSG.— Goal (@goal) August 29, 2021
This is going to take some getting used to. pic.twitter.com/jGnx9aWnWA
Messi solid without reward so far
Reims 0-2 PSG
Lionel Messi is running out of time to bag himself a debut goal for his new club, but it has been by no means an anonymous final quarter cameo off the bench.
The Argentine will naturally be much more impactful on games like these when he has had the chance to start and dictate them - and with PSG not chasing a result, it isn't like he has to unfurl the greatest hits.
These will be vital minutes for him, and he'll be happy to get them under his belt, having not played since the Copa America.
History-makers
Reims 0-2 PSG
It finally happened. pic.twitter.com/bVl2y2eudI— Goal (@goal) August 29, 2021
Messi makes PSG debut
Reims 0-2 PSG
...because Lionel Messi is on for his Paris Saint-Germain debut!
It's his good friend Neymar, his team-mate from his Barcelona days, who makes way and the two embrace as they swap out on the sidelines.
They'll have plenty of other chances to play alongside each other over the coming season, you'd imagine - but it now means that the Argentine and Kylian Mbappe are in the same attack at the same time.
GOAL: Reims 0-2 PSG
(Kylian Mbappe)
It's a brace for Kylian Mbappe! The France star is truly in the groove tonight!
The heir to the throne of the best men's player in the world makes that look wonderfully easy, tapping in a sweeping cross at the left post and wheeling away in celebration, on the back of a sharp break down the wings.
Virtually every outfield player mobs him in celebration, including Neymar. But it is going to be a last act for the Brazilian...
Messi warming up
Reims 0-1 PSG
Hold onto your horses, punters - Lionel Messi is jogging down the sidelines!
A moment before Kylian Mbappe wins a foul - and looks somewhat frustrated by a rotation of his shoulder - the Argentine is out and warming up.
Could we be seeing him outside of Barcelona club colours for the first time in only a few minutes?
KO: Atletico vs Villarreal
We're underway in the final major game of the day across Europe too - it's the champions of La Liga against the Europa League title holders!
This could be a cracker at Wanda Metropolitano.
DISALLOWED GOAL: Reims 0-1 PSG
(Marshall Munetsi)
Drama at Stade Auguste Delaune!
Keylor Navas spills a close-range effort nudged his way after Reims lash a booming cross into the box, and Marshall Munetsi lunges for it boot first, pushing the ball into the net and catching the goalkeeper as he goes.
But he's offside - just - and after a lengthy VAR check, the goal is disallowed. PSG celebrate gleefully - but they have been let off the hook there.
Back underway
Reims 0-1 PSG
Play resumes in Ligue 1 - and though there's movement on the home bench, there's no sign of the man of the moment for PSG.
Lionel Messi remains in the dugout, mask on, as Kylian Mbappe and Neymar take final instruction from Mauricio Pochettino.
We're just getting back underway too across the continent in Milan, but Olivier Giroud's double - his first goals in the colours of the club - look to have made that one a done deal.
No living large for Lage
FT: Wolves 0-1 Man Utd
3 - Bruno Lage is the first manager to lose his first three Premier League games without his side scoring a goal since Crystal Palace's Frank de Boer in August 2017. Punished. pic.twitter.com/J3G2f0ybLJ— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 29, 2021
HT: Milan 4-1 Cagliari
Olivier Giroud's double has truly taken this game beyond the reach of the visitors - or has it? - in a free-scoring encounter at San Siro.
Milan are excellent value for their four-goal haul and three-goal lead though, and they will be looking to surely add to that after the break.
Cagliari can only hold on for dear life at this point.
HT: Reims 0-1 PSG
Mbappe header sets stage for Messi debut
The whistle goes in Ligue 1 and Kylian Mbappe's header is the difference between Reims and Paris Saint-Germain.
The France international - who could be set to join Real Madrid in the next few days - has certainly looked like a man enjoying himself, but just as many eyes are off the pitch as they are on it right now.
Is Lionel Messi primed to appear in the second half?
GOAL: Milan 4-1 Cagliari
(Olivier Giroud)
At the double for Olivier Giroud!
Milan pick up a penalty after Kevin Strootman is deemed to have intentionally handled the ball inside the box and the former Chelsea man steps up to take the spot-kick.
He doesn't miss those very often and lashes this one into the back of the net. It's a brace for him and Milan are surely over the hill now, with half-time yet to even come.
Go with the head!
Reims 0-1 PSG
📸 In it goes!! ⚽️#SDRPSG pic.twitter.com/2mXNGhwBuu— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) August 29, 2021
Team News: Atletico vs Villarreal
Introducing your Atleti starting XI 🔥 pic.twitter.com/7JmAApYn3j— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) August 29, 2021
Here is the starting 1⃣1⃣ for the Yellows against @atletienglish at the @Metropolitano.— Villarreal CF English (@VillarrealCFen) August 29, 2021
Endavant, Villarreal 💛!#AtletiVillarreal pic.twitter.com/wUIJJ5iR8M
GOAL: Milan 3-1 Cagliari
(Olivier Giroud)
Brahim Diaz is getting absolutely everywhere tonight, isn't he?
He provides the assist this time, a cheeky dart in on the left before flicking the ball across the box. Olivier Giroud rolls onto it and the France international strokes a lovely curled finish in at the opposite post.
Stefano Pioli's side are truly throwing down the gauntlet here early on.
GOAL: Milan 2-1 Cagliari
(Brahim Diaz)
What is happening in Milan?!
Rafael Leao is the man with the shot, and Brahim Diaz is the man with the wicked deflection that takes the ball all the way past Boris Radunovic, and in at the right post.
Milan are back in front with what may well be a bit of a fluke, but they and the home crowd won't care one jot.
GOAL: Milan 1-1 Cagliari
(Alessandro Deiola)
An immediate response from the visitors - and we're all square at San Siro!
Alessandro Deiola drags a superb header across the face of goal, left to right, after a looped delivery into the box catches out Milan's defence.
That is a lightning bolt from Cagliari to return this game to level terms with less than a quarter played.
GOAL: Reims 0-1 PSG
(Kylian Mbappe)
No Lionel Messi? No probelm!
If this is to be Kylian Mbappe's final game in PSG colours, you would not have guessed it. The France international beats out the rest of the box to nudge home Angel Di Maria's cross and bury it in the back of the net.
He races away to his team-mate, his grin threatening to split the sky right open. He looks absolutely delighted with that one. First blood to Mauricio Pochettino's visitors.
GOAL: Milan 1-0 Cagliari
(Sandro Tonali)
The Rossoneri are ahead - and how!
That is an absolute peach of a free-kick by Sandro Tonali. Milan are handed the set-piece opportunity just outside the left edge of the box and up steps the 21-year-old.
He doesn't miss with a superb sweeping effort, beating the wall and whipping it in at the near post. Put that one on your showreel!
Feed the machine
Reims 0-0 PSG
When you remember you'll have Messi, Neymar and Di Maria all feeding you assists 🤤 pic.twitter.com/z4BAphG7yN— Goal (@goal) August 29, 2021
KO: Reims vs PSG
Milan vs Cagliari
The fanfare is over - and we're underway in Ligue 1, on the night where Lionel Messi could make his debut for Paris Saint-Germain!
He sits on the sidelines, with the rest of the bench, as Kylian Mbappe and Neymar immediately bound after the ball. There could be a terrifying front three on the pitch by the end of this one.
We're also underway in Serie A, where Milan have welcomed Cagliari to San Siro.
Solskjaer 'hopes' for Ronaldo debut against Newcastle
FT: Wolves 0-1 Man Utd
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer still can't escape the questions on Cristiano Ronaldo, even after making history on his own terms, but he has a promising answer for fans hoping for a debut against Newcastle after the international break.
"I hope he will [feature]," he tells BBC Sport. "We're working to get that done. He's a special boy, or man now, he was a boy when I played with him. Of course we want to get that over the line.
"Of course the players are excited, some have played with him in their national team. You see the fans - they're excited. That's what he does, he's a special player."
Messi makes bench in first PSG game
Reims vs PSG
Lionel Messi starts on the bench for PSG! 👀 pic.twitter.com/waUGd0qmH1— Goal (@goal) August 29, 2021
Lineups: Reims vs PSG
👀 Le 11 de départ rémois pour ce SDR 🆚 @PSG_inside 👇#SDRPSG #GoSDR pic.twitter.com/0eg0D79eON— Stade de Reims (@StadeDeReims) August 29, 2021
🚨 The @PSG_English starting XI for #SDRPSG 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/fhDse0q8RI— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) August 29, 2021
Team News: Milan vs Cagliari
📋 #MilanCagliari: the line-up— AC Milan (@acmilan) August 29, 2021
📋 La formazione per il debutto a San Siro#SempreMilan@EASPORTSFIFA pic.twitter.com/Y44yU4Z3un
Così in campo! 👊🏼— Cagliari Calcio (@CagliariCalcio) August 29, 2021
Rossoblù allo stadio Meazza 📍
#MilanCagliari pic.twitter.com/XOIrzKZy9B
Team News: Reims vs PSG
Messi on bench, Mbappe starts
Reims: Rajkovic; Gravillon, Faes, Abdelhamid; Foket, Munetsi, Cassama, Lopy; Kebbal, Mbuku; Toure
PSG: Navas; Hakimi, Kehrer, Marquinhos, Diallo; Wijnaldum, Gueye, Verratti; Di Maria, Mbappe, Neymar.
Pogba: It was a 50-50
FT: Wolves 0-1 Man Utd
The build-up to Mason Greenwood's winner was marked by Paul Pogba's challenge on Ruben Neves, one which left Wolves furious that the goal was not chalked off.
The Frenchman however sees things a little differently, as he has told Sky Sports.
“I didn’t touch him," he says. "This is the Premier League, it was a 50-50, every weekend that is happening. We win the ball and we scored."
Countdown...
Reims vs PSG
⏳ Not long to go...#SDRPSG pic.twitter.com/XJl5q4eO8u— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) August 29, 2021
Utd celebrate history-making result
FT: Wolves 0-1 Man Utd
Clinical: 💯👏#MUFC | #WOLMUN pic.twitter.com/u5HR7XH2wL— Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 29, 2021
Greenwood seals victory for United
FT: Wolves 0-1 Man Utd
Greenwood puts Man U in the lead!— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 29, 2021
📺 Watch #WOLMUN on Sky Sports PL or follow here: https://t.co/3d7bEKaYec pic.twitter.com/IRvUlqvBfd
FT: Wolves 0-1 Man Utd
Red Devils break unbeaten Premier League away record
It's all over at Molineux - and it is a record-breaking 28 consecutive away games unbeaten in the Premier League for Manchester United!
Mason Greenwood's goal hands them the three points on the road against Wolves, but it is the honour seized from Arsenal's Invincibles that sees Ole Gunnar Solskjaer make history.
Bruno Lage waits for his first win in the top-flight since succeeding Nuno Espirito Santo - and his first goal too.
Teenage kicks
Wolves 0-1 Man Utd
3 - Mason Greenwood is only the second teenager in Premier League history to score in each of his side's first three games of a season, after Robbie Fowler for Liverpool in 1994-95. Starring. pic.twitter.com/xcmGPpCUIO— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 29, 2021
Reunited (and it feels so good)
Reims vs PSG
👀 #SDRPSG pic.twitter.com/63sUL60DWt— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) August 29, 2021
GOAL: Wolves 0-1 Man Utd
(Mason Greenwood)
Controversy reigns at Molineux - but it is Manchester United who lead, and Mason Greenwood has three goals in three games!
Wolves are absolutely furious, and believe that play should have been brought back for a foul on Ruben Neves by Paul Pogba.
But Mike Dean was never convinced by the tackle and let play continue, a run concluded with Greenwood looping a ball in off the right edge of the box and under the outstretched Jose Sa. The Red Devils land the sucker punch with 10 minutes or so to play!
Messi reportedly on bench
Reims vs PSG
We're still awaiting official team news, but there is talk in France that Lionel Messi will be on the bench for Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1 tonight, per L'Equipe.
Kylian Mbappe however will start in what may well be his farewell game, if Real Madrid have anything to say about it.
We'll have the lineups as soon as we have them.
FT: Barcelona 2-1 Getafe
Depay earns victory for Blaugrana
It's all over at Camp Nou, and it is the Dutch connection that has seen Barcelona do the business in La Liga today.
Memphis Depay's strike near the half-hour mark was too much for Getafe to come back from and Ronald Koeman's side pick up a key victory in what could have been a banana-skin clash.
But all eyes will be on France soon, where their most famous son is set to make history...
Chatterbox
Wolves 0-0 Man Utd
Bruno Fernandes has been in Mike Dean's ear more than the VAR throughout this game and the referee has had enough - he gives him a booking for his troubles.
It's the second the Portuguese has got for arguing with officials this season.
2 - Bruno Fernandes has been booked for dissent in each of his last two Premier League games; indeed, a third of the yellow cards given for dissent this season have been for Fernandes (2/6). Vocal. pic.twitter.com/EnT2830nGB— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 29, 2021
Cavani on as Utd seek breakthrough
Wolves 0-0 Man Utd
With the hour mark slowly creeping up upon this game, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has thrown caution to the wind. Edinson Cavani has arrived on the scene, taking the place of Dan James.
It's his first minutes of the season. Can he provide the crucial breakthrough the Red Devils are after? Wolves are slowly starting to suggest they can turn the screw again.
Back underway
Wolves 0-0 Man Utd
Manchester United have not kept a clean sheet across all their games since April, when they drew 0-0 with Leeds. They may have to break that streak to earn some points - and make history - today.
We're back underway at Molineux.
Orange is the colour
Barcelona 2-1 Getafe
1 - Memphis & Frenkie de Jong combined to score the first La Liga goal with a Dutch scorer & assist since March 2009 (Huntelaar & Robben), and the first for Barcelona since Jan 2004 (Kluivert & Van Bronckhorst). Orange. pic.twitter.com/Hj1zkQ4mDN— OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) August 29, 2021
HT: Wolves 0-0 Man Utd
Red Devils held on rack by hosts
Referee Mike Dean blows the whistle and that is that for the first half at Molineux.
It's not an all-time classic, to put it mildly, but as things stand, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is poised to break a Premier League record with Manchester United.
But it sits on a knife-edge. This could go one of three ways very easily by the end of this contest.
DISALLOWED GOAL: Wolves 0-0 Man Utd
(Bruno Fernandes)
A breakthrough for Manchester United against the run of play - but wait, no! The flag is up!
Rightfully so - Bruno Fernandes is indeed offside and the finish he sticks into the back of the net comes at the same moment the linesman makes his call.
VAR confirms the on-field decision. Wolves have been let off the hook there, having been on top for much of this match.
Elsewhere, we're back underway in La Liga, with Barcelona looking to see this one out against Getafe.
Goalless at Molineux
Wolves 0-0 Man Utd
There's nothing to split the two sides on the scoreboard with over half-an-hour gone in the Midlands - but it definitely feels like Manchester United are on the back foot against their hosts.
Adama Traore is having a particularly incisive game, while Red Devils players are dropping back deeper and deeper throughout.
Edinson Cavani is on the bench. Could he be introduced for Mason Greenwood at the break?
In the house...?
Wolves 0-0 Man Utd
Cristiano Ronaldo casually crowd surfing the Man Utd fans today 👀 pic.twitter.com/tyPlqv1a4c— Goal (@goal) August 29, 2021
HT: Barcelona 2-1 Getafe
The whistle goes for the break at Camp Nou and it is the hosts who have their noses in front.
Barcelona have looked the stronger side throughout, netting inside two minutes - and their response to being pegged back will hearten Ronald Koeman and their supporters no end.
There's life in the Blaugrana after Lionel Messi yet, that's for sure.
Ole's at the wheel...
Wolves 0-0 Man Utd
100 - This will be Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s 100th Premier League match in charge of Manchester United (W52 D28 L19). Of the eight previous managers to reach the milestone for the club in the top-flight, only Ernest Mangnall (54) won more of his first 100 in charge. Red. pic.twitter.com/IjrQIfEAY4— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 29, 2021
KO: Wolves vs Man Utd
The whistle goes, the knee is taken - and we're underway in the last Premier League game of the day at Molineux.
Expectations will by sky high with Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho both starting today for the Red Devils. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sits on the cusp of writing a spot of history today, providing his side avoid defeat.
Somewhere in the world, Cristiano Ronaldo will be watching this. Keep that in the back of your mind.
GOAL: Barcelona 2-1 Getafe
(Memphis Depay)
Pick that one out! Memphis Depay has almost punched a hole in the net with that finish!
The Netherlands international is released forward into the left edge of the penalty area. He rolls the ball under his foot twice, outfoxes the defender and then comes back upon himself.
His finish is smooth, like a bar of Dairy Milk, and delivered with a rocket of a foot, wrestled past the goalkeeper at the near post. Barcelona regain the lead.
Solskjaer: Ronaldo 'a great human being'
Wolves vs Man Utd
Ahead of kick-off at Molineux, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been fielding questions - most of which pivot to his former team-mate Ronaldo, who he will take charge of shortly.
"Hopefully we can get the paper work sorted and announce it," he tells Sky Sports. "He is a great player, a great human being. I'm excited to keep building this squad. He will bring something completely different.
"Hopefully Cristiano can come in and show what he has done in his career. I am sure he likes all the talk about being old. Make it personal and he will show what he can do."
GOAL: Barcelona 1-1 Getafe
(Sandro Ramirez)
What a collected finish from Sandro Ramirez! Barcelona have been pegged back by their visitors!
A well-worked passage around the Blaugrana's back-line allows Getafe to move around them and the Huesca loanee strokes a lovely finish into the bottom corner.
Game firmly back on at Camp Nou!
What's on the menu?
Reims vs PSG
If the Red Devils' trip to Molineux is the curtain raiser to the central selection of this feast of football, then it won't get any tastier than Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-Germain debut, will it?
The Argentine is expected to feature for the Ligue 1 heavyweights against Reims - in what could also be Kylian Mbappe's final game for the club - while elsewhere, Milan will host Cagliari and Atletico Madrid will welcome Europa League holders Villarreal in La Liga.
Still to come...
Wolves v Man Utd
It's perhaps not been the most delicious of appetizers so far this sunday, but now we're about to hit the main course, as Manchester United lift the curtain on the new Cristiano Ronaldo era away at Wolves.
Of course, the Portuguese superstar isn't in the mix today, with his deal yet to be concluded, but there are full starting debuts for Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men look to set a new unbeaten record on the road in the Premier League.
And that's not all that we've got...
GOAL: Barcelona 1-0 Getafe
(Sergio Roberto)
Well, that didn't take long!
Sergio Roberto has put the Blaugrana up inside the first two minutes at Camp Nou, tapping in a wonderful square ball from Jordi Alba after Memphis Depay has swept the latter down the left wing with a superb delivery.
Martin Braithwaite actually missed the cross the first time, but fortunately, he had backup to seal the deal. The hosts lead on a sunny Spanish afternoon.
KO: Barcelona vs Getafe
From the north of England to the Catalan region - we're underway at Camp Nou, as Barcelona and Ronald Koeman continue to make their way with life after Lionel Messi.
They'll hope to be snagging a comfortable three points against Getafe, who have made the trip from Madrid for today's clash in La Liga.
Full time: Tottenham 1-0 Watford, Burnley 1-1 Leeds
Son Heung-min's goal in the first half was enough to give Tottenham the three points against Watford and maintain their perfect start to the season.
Meanwhile, Patrick Bamford's late equaliser secured a point for Leeds against Burnley as both teams continue the serch for their first wins of 2021-22.
Team news: Varane and Sancho start for Man Utd
Our team to face @ManUtd in the @premierleague. #WOLMUN— Wolves (@Wolves) August 29, 2021
🔙 Boly and Podence on the bench
👀 Make sure you get to your seats early...
🐺📋 pic.twitter.com/xfV4cPTV1s
🚨 Introducing your Reds team to take on Wolves...#MUFC | #WOLMUN— Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 29, 2021
GOAL! Burnley make history
GOAL Burnley 1-0 Leeds (61 mins)— Premier League (@premierleague) August 29, 2021
Chris Wood scores the #PL's 30,000th goal! He has his place in history!#BURLEE
Barcelona vs Getafe team news
Barcelona are looking to get back to winning ways after drawing last week as they take on a Getafe team that is still without any points after two matches.
🚨 𝙎𝙏𝘼𝙍𝙏𝙄𝙉𝙂 𝙇𝙄𝙉𝙀𝙐𝙋 !! #BarçaGetafe pic.twitter.com/MIP3HYgg6q— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 29, 2021
¡Este es el once con el que saltaremos al césped del Camp Nou para enfrentarnos al @FCBarcelona_es! 👏#VamosGeta#BarçaGetafe pic.twitter.com/2dTKaoyXHN— Getafe C.F. (@GetafeCF) August 29, 2021
Son increasingly dangerous from distance
3 - Three of Son Heung-min's last four goals for Tottenham in all competitions have come from outside the box, as many as his previous 43 strikes for the club. Today's goal vs Watford was his first direct from a free-kick for Spurs. Range. #TOTWAT— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 29, 2021
Half-time
Tottenham lead 1-0 at home to Watford at the break, with Son's free-kick the difference between the two sides so far.
Meanwhile, it's still goalless between Burnley and Leeds after a quiet first 45 minutes.
GOAL! Tottenham 1-0 Watford
Son Heung-min has given Tottenham the lead.
He sent a free-kick into the box, it bounced past everyone and right into the net.
SONNY!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/bpIh44svEa— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 29, 2021
Spurs come close
Bachmann with some superb reactions to deny Tanganga from a corner 😱— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 29, 2021
⚪️ 0-0 🟡 (20’)
Kick-off!
The games are underway!
Will Tottenham maintain their perfect start to the season with three points against Watford?
And can Burnley or Leeds chalk up a first victory of the campaign?
Tottenham have a strong record against Watford
9 - After winning their first three away league games against Tottenham between 1982 and 1985, Watford have since lost nine of their last 10 league visits to Spurs (D1). Stung. pic.twitter.com/aAN7C9fvQX— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 29, 2021
Burnley vs Leeds team news
Both teams are looking to secure a first Premier League win of the season.
Burnley have lost both of their matches so far, while Leeds picked up one point against Everton last week.
Here's how they line up
📋 Here is how the Clarets line-up against Leeds United this afternoon at Turf Moor 👇— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) August 29, 2021
Chris Wood partners Ashley Barnes in attack 💥#BURLEE | #UTC | @SpreadexSport pic.twitter.com/kKXgyV8MEQ
📋 Two changes to the side that faced Everton last week, as both Llorente and Rodrigo start against Burnley pic.twitter.com/tJPv5ETEiR— Leeds United (@LUFC) August 29, 2021
Tottenham vs Watford team news
Tottenham are looking to secure a third straight win in the Premier League as they host Watford.
The visitors, meanwhile, are looking to bounce back from last week's 2-0 loss to Brighton.
Let's look at how they are lining up for this match...
👊 Your team to face @WatfordFC! pic.twitter.com/t2LvVo3wZZ— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 29, 2021
🚨 𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒 🚨— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) August 29, 2021
Sissoko starts against Spurs!#TOTWAT | @Stake pic.twitter.com/ToZpWG9eZ9
What games do we have in store today?
Here are some of the top matches we will be keeping an eye on this afternoon.
Tottenham vs Watford
Wolves vs Man Utd
Barcelona vs Getafe
Reims vs PSG
Welcome to Goal Matchday Live!
Let's get ready to round off another action-packed weekend of football!
It's the last round of matches in Europe's top leagues before the teams split up for the international break and we have some enticing matches coming up.
Tottenham, Manchester United, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are all playing today and you can follow the action with Goal!