Matchday LIVE: Real Madrid vs Chelsea in Champions League semi-final first leg

Zinedine Zidane makes three changes from the side that drew with Real Betis at the weekend, with Marcelo, Toni Kroos and Vinicius Junior all coming in.

Former Chelsea forward Eden Hazard is on the bench as he edges his way back to full fitness.

Real Madrid XI: Courtois, Marcelo, Nacho, Militao, Varane, Carvajal, Casemiro, Modric, Kroos, Vinicius Jr, Benzema.