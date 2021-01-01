Matchday LIVE: Real Madrid vs Chelsea in Champions League semi-final first leg

Blues unchanged
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel names an unchanged XI from the side that won 1-0 at West Ham on Saturday to boost their top four chances.
Chelsea XI: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, Silva, Chilwell, Jorginho, Kante, Mount, Werner, Pulisic.
Team news is in, Chelsea fans! 👀#RMACHE pic.twitter.com/4PTeenQOeP— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 27, 2021
The teams...
Zinedine Zidane makes three changes from the side that drew with Real Betis at the weekend, with Marcelo, Toni Kroos and Vinicius Junior all coming in.
Former Chelsea forward Eden Hazard is on the bench as he edges his way back to full fitness.
Real Madrid XI: Courtois, Marcelo, Nacho, Militao, Varane, Carvajal, Casemiro, Modric, Kroos, Vinicius Jr, Benzema.
📋✅ Our starting XI 🆚 @ChelseaFC! #UCL pic.twitter.com/gYUi6s2E8G— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) April 27, 2021
Here we go...
Hello and welcome to the matchday live blog - and what a match it is.
It's Chelsea. It's Real Madrid. It's the Champions League semi-finals.
Let's do this!