Matchday LIVE: Real Madrid v Liverpool and Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund in UEFA Champions League action

Between them and a first semi-final berth under the Spaniard however is a team whose own fortunes are arguably a little more desperate. It's been a roller-coaster of a campaign for Borrusia Dortmund - and more in the sense that they seem to have broken down halfway round the vertical loop.

The Bundesliga outfit are seven points off the top four in their homeland, and interim boss Edin Terzic has overseen just two wins in their last five league games. But write them off at your peril; in Erling Haaland, they boast the competition's top scorer and arguably the hottest player in the game right now.