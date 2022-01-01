Matchday LIVE: Real Madrid can seal La Liga title, Liverpool and Man City also in action

Good afternoon football fans and a very warm welcome to GOAL's live matchday blog! strap yourselves in for another day of exciting action from the English to flight and the rest of Europe's major leagues as we provide you with all the main updates and talking points.

Real Madrid are at centre stage, with Carlo Ancelotti's side set to welcome Espanyol to Santiago Bernabeu needing just a point to clinch their 35th La Liga title.

In the Premier League, meanwhile, Liverpool can return to the top if they beat Newcastle in the early kick-off at St James' Park, but potentially only for a short while, with leaders and reigning champions Manchester City set to take in a trip to Leeds later in the day.

Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Napoli are also in action across La Liga, Bundesliga and Serie A fronts, with fireworks expected as we continue to edge towards the conclusion of a thrilling 2021-22 campaign.

Stay tuned!