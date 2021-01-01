Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Ralf Rangnick takes charge of Man Utd for the first time plus more Premier League action

Follow all the key incidents from Sunday's matches across the world of football

Ralf Rangnick
Leeds vs Brentford teams

2021-12-05T13:06:45.753Z

Ivan Toney is missing for the visitors after testing positive for Covid-19.

LEEDS XI

BRENTFORD XI

Rangnick's first Man Utd team is in!

2021-12-05T13:01:36.222Z

Here we go!

The wait is over and... the Manchester United XI is unchanged from the Arsenal game.

MAN UTD XI

CRYSTAL PALACE XI

Rangnick's first game, Juve in action & more!

2021-12-05T13:00:00.000Z

Greetings and salutations! Welcome to GOAL's live matchday blog.

There is a host of intriguing action to follow today, with the maiden game of Ralf Rangnick's Manchester United tenure to look forward to, as well as games involving Tottenham, Juventus and more. We'll be bringing you all the action as it happens so stay tuned.

Team news coming up!