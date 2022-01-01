Matchday LIVE: PSG vs Real Madrid & Sporting vs Man City in Champions League; Man Utd vs Brighton in Premier League

9 - Lionel Messi 🇦🇷 has scored 9 goals in 17 games at club level against Thibaut Courtois 🇧🇪 in all competitions (6 v Atlético, 3 v Chelsea) but none in his 5 games with the Belgian as Real Madrid goalkeeper, with Courtois saving all 7 of the Argentine's shots on target. Defiance pic.twitter.com/5ekOZfRVMh