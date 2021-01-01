Matchday LIVE: PSG & Real Madrid in action before Liverpool host Manchester City

KO: Rennes v PSG
It's a sunny day in Brittany, with a lively crowd in tow - and referee Ruddy Buquet gets us underway with a blow of his whistle!
Is it going to be goals galore for the visitors? Their firepower will certainly be out to notch up as many as they can.
Team News: Rennes v PSG
Messi leads Mbappe and Neymar for visitors
Hello and welcome to Goal's live matchday coverage!
Ready for a last hurrah? Of course, it is not the end of the road for club football everywhere - but with the October international break set to launch shortly, this is the last time we'll get to savour such delights for a fortnight.
And what delights we have! Paris Saint-Germain lead off in Ligue 1 with Lionel Messi out to find his first club goal, Tottenham headline a trio of early Premier League kick-offs and Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Milan complete a heavyweight batch in action.
But there's just one game that pits true title rivals against each other today - and it's the one we've all been waiting for. Premier League champions Manchester City meet Liverpool later on - and you will not want to miss a minute of that.