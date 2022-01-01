Matchday LIVE: Portugal face World Cup play-off decider, Mane & Salah go head-to-head, England, France & more in action

WATCH: Ronaldo sets up Fernandes for Portugal goal
Watkins scores for England
England have taken the lead at Wembley.
Ollie Watkins is the man who breaks the deadlock against Ivory Coast.
Raheem Sterling teed it up for the forward to get his second goal for the national team.
Bruno Fernandes puts Portugal ahead
Portugal have the advantage in their World Cup qualifying play-off against North Macedonia.
The Manchester United boys have teamed up, with Bruno Fernandes netting the opening goal and Cristiano Ronaldo getting the assist.
GOAL! Austria 0-1 Scotland
Jack Hendry has headed Scotland into the lead against Austria.
Belgium 2-0 up against Burkina Faso
Goals in quick succession have given Belgium a strong lead early in the first half.
Hans Vanaken struck first 16 minutes in to give the home side the lead.
Two minutes after setting up that goal, Leandro Trossard got one of his own to double his side's advantage.
Ghana qualify for the World Cup
Ghana have booked their place at the World Cup in Qatar!
A 1-1 draw in Nigeria on Tuesday ensured they won the tie on away goals, having played out a goalless draw in the first leg.
Sane comes close for Germany
Germany already causing problems against Netherlands.
Thomas Muller picked out a dangerous run from Leroy Sane and lifted the ball towards the winger inside the box.
Sane brought it down and hit a shot from a tight angle but could only hit the side netting.
GOAL! Turkey take early lead against Italy
Cengiz Under has given Turkey the advantage against Italy.
It has taken just four minutes, but the European champions have fallen behind once again.
Team news: Austria vs Scotland
Team news: Netherlands vs Germany
Team news: Portugal vs North Macedonia
North Macedonia starting XI: Dimitrievski, Ristovski, Musliu, Velkovski, Alioski, Elmas, Bardhi, Ademi, Trajkovski, Ristovski, Kostadinov.
Team news: England vs Ivory Coast
Meanwhile, Ivory Coast line up as follows: Ali, Kamara, Deli, Bailly, Aurier, Seri, Kessie, Gradel, Cornet, Pepe, Haller.
Who is in action this evening?
Portugal will take on North Macedonia and Sweden will face Poland to battle it out for places in the 2022 World Cup.
Meanwhile, Sadio Mane's Senegal and Mohamed Salah's Egypt meet to fight for a place in Qatar.
Elsewhere in some international friendlies, England host Ivory Coast, Netherlands play Germany, Spain are up against Iceland, Scotland come up against Austria, and France will meet South Africa.
