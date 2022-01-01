Matchday LIVE: Manchester United face Burnley in Premier League plus Inter v Roma in Coppa Italia

Burnley 0-0 Man Utd
Marcus Rashford registers Man Utd's first shot on goal – the effort had plenty of power behind it, but it's been saved comfortably.
Burnley 0-0 Man Utd
Oof! Burnley are flagged onside after what initially looked like a good move forward, after getting the ball well into the box but not having anyone to slot it into the next.
GOAL! Inter 1-0 Roma
That was fast! Barely four minutes have gone by in the Coppa Italia game between Inter and Roma before Edin Dzeko has scored to put Inter 1-0 up, against his former club.
Burnley 0-0 Man Utd
Cristiano Ronaldo is watching the game from the stands, following the inclusion of Edinson Cavani included in the starting XI instead.
To be fair, the man is 37 years of age. He's got to be tired at some point. Right?
Kick-off: Burnley vs Man Utd, Inter vs Roma, Monaco vs Amiens
Here we go!
Benched. pic.twitter.com/m2ZocOGBtn— GOAL (@goal) February 8, 2022
🗣 Moyes on Zouma: 'That is a separate matter'
West Ham manager David Moyes on whether or not his decision to start Kurt Zouma was affected by a social media incident that happened earlier in the week: "No, because he is one of our better players. But it is certainly ongoing and the club are dealing with it, so that is a separate matter."
Team news: Burnley vs Man Utd
No Cristiano Ronaldo this evening, as he's been relegated to the bench against Burnley!
Burnley XI: Pope; Roberts, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters; McNeil, Brownhill, Westwood, Cornet; Weghorst, Rodriguez
Man Utd XI: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Pogba, Fernandes; Sancho, Cavani, Rashford
Two changes from Friday night. De Gea and Cavani in for Henderson and Ronaldo. #BURMUN pic.twitter.com/fmDmgwBSZk— Charlotte Duncker (@CharDuncker) February 8, 2022
Hello and welcome to GOAL's matchday blog!
Good afternoon/evening, and thanks for joining us on today's matchday blog! We've got a lot of Premier League activity on today, with Manchester United traveling to Burnley, West Ham taking on Watford and Newcastle hosting Everton.
We've also got a few Cup games on, with Inter facing off against Roma in the Coppa Italia and Monaco vs Amiens in the Coupe de France.