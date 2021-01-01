Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Manchester City take on Newcastle

Stay right up to date with Goal's live commentary coverage of the Premier League clash

Updated
Comments (0)
Jacob Murphy Newcastle Raheem Sterling Manchester City
Getty Images

Newcastle 1-0 Man City

2021-05-14T19:30:31Z

Newcastle have a great chance to counter, but Joelinton slips and Man City recover.

Saint-Maximin, Willock and Joelinton always looking so dangerous once they're given the opportunity to burst forward.

Newcastle 1-0 Man City

2021-05-14T19:26:30Z

That's a great powerful header on the jump, and Krafth has his first goal for the Magpies!

GOAL! Newcastle 1-0 Man City

2021-05-14T19:25:53Z

GOAL!!!!! Newcastle have taken the lead through Krafth!

Newcastle 0-0 Man City

2021-05-14T19:25:02Z

Joelinton has a great chance for a shot, and Walker clears it! The Magpies have a corner.

What a counterattack by Newcastle!

Newcastle 0-0 Man City

2021-05-14T19:23:34Z

Gundogan's ball in, and Murphy heads it out for another City corner.

Still goalless after 22 minutes!

Newcastle 0-0 Man City

2021-05-14T19:21:59Z

Raheem Sterling tries to get a shot away, but it's cleared – and the Citizens have a corner.

Newcastle 0-0 Man City

2021-05-14T19:16:01Z

No side have ever won 12 consecutive league games away from home.

Manchester City have won 11 away league games so far, as of today.

👀

Newcastle 0-0 Man City

2021-05-14T19:12:59Z

Great ball from Cancelo into Gundogan but it's wide by Ferran Torres!

Newcastle 0-0 Man City

2021-05-14T19:12:58Z

Ferran Torres with a shot, and it's wide. Good pressure here.

Newcastle 0-0 Man City

2021-05-14T19:11:20Z

Manchester City have been dominating possession inside the opening 10 minutes.

Shock.

Newcastle 0-0 Man City

2021-05-14T19:08:16Z

Gabriel Jesus with a shot from distance, and it's wide.

Newcastle 0-0 Man City

2021-05-14T19:07:19Z

Ake with a shot, but it's skied overhead.

Newcastle 0-0 Man City

2021-05-14T19:04:33Z

Newcastle with a corner, and it's an in-swinger deep into the box. City clear.

Both sets of teams hanging on tenterhooks here.

Scott Carson has made a save!

Newcastle 0-0 Man City

2021-05-14T19:00:35Z

We're underway at this massive, massive fixture.

The teams are out!

2021-05-14T18:56:51Z

Newcastle are now doing the guard of honour for the champions City.

🗣 Bruce: 'You can't help but admire City'

2021-05-14T18:51:56Z

Steve Bruce to Sky Sports: "They are worthy champions and have set the benchmark for a lot of years. You can't help but admire them. We have to take part and give them a game.

"Their biggest strength is their depth. You know whatever team they pick they are all very good players. [Raheem] Sterling and [Gabriel] Jesus up front. [Ilkay] Gundogan is still playing.

"We still want to get as many points as we possibly can and finish above the points totla we got last year. I hope we can go out and play like we did against Leicester a week ago and cause them a few problems."

🗣 Scott Carson: "I thought my Premier League days were over!"

2021-05-14T18:46:18Z

The goalkeeper said: "I got told yesterday, and I’m delighted - I thought my Premier League days were over but thankfully I’ve never given up and have got a chance tonight.

"Of course I was surprised but since I’ve been here I’ve tried to work as hard as I can and be there if needed. Thankfully the manager’s seen that and given me a game tonight.

"Nerves? There always is every game you play but I think that’s good. Even with my experience it’s good to be a bit nervous."

If you needed even more perspective 🐣

2021-05-14T18:37:42Z

How did Man City celebrate their Premier League title win? With pizza! 🍕

2021-05-14T18:28:21Z

"It was so nice,” boss Pep Guardiola said. “The unexpected parties are the nicest ones. If you organise a big party they are normally more boring than last Tuesday. We came here in our [Covid] bubble. We drank a bit, we danced, we hugged a lot, we remembered how good it was.

"Then at 11.30pm, 15 pizzas arrived and that was the best moment of the night. I was not in perfect condition to decide [which one] – but all of them were so good."

Hey, if you've still got it ⚡️

2021-05-14T18:15:30Z

Scott Carson is 35 and starting in goal for City! Take a bow 👏

2021-05-14T18:12:45Z

Team news: Newcastle vs Manchester City

2021-05-14T18:07:04Z

To give you a feel about the sheer grandeur of this game, Scott Carson is starting in goal for the Citizens.

Newcastle XI: Dubravka, Murphy, Fernandez, Dummett, Krafth, Ritchie, Willock, Shelvey, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Joelinton

Man City XI: Carson, Walker, Garcia, Ake, Cancelo, Rodrigo, Gundogan, Bernardo, Torres, Sterling, Jesus

Hello, and welcome to today's liveblog 👋

2021-05-14T18:02:33Z

We'll be covering Manchester City's clash with Newcastle today, who have of course already been crowned Premier League champions.

Team news to come shortly!