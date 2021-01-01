Matchday LIVE: Man Utd take on Arsenal while Spurs host Brentford

De Gea & Man Utd squad emerge for warm-ups
Our no.1 ❤️— Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 2, 2021
👐 @D_DeGea#MUFC | #MUNARS
Tottenham vs Brentford underway!
Brentford have just kicked off away at Tottenham, will we see fireworks in north London?
Conte: Spurs have been slipping
Conte gave an honest assessment of the task he is facing at Tottenham ahead of their crucial clash with Brentford.
"This is a big challenge for me," the Italian told reporters.
"The club, in the last years, has been slipping.
"I understand that sometimes the fans lose their patience but I repeat I am here to put myself totally for Tottenham and to work 24 hours for this club."
Team news: Man Utd vs Arsenal
🥁 Presenting the United line-up for #MUNARS...— Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 2, 2021
Let's go, Reds! 🔴⚪️⚫️#MUFC
🚨 TEAM NEWS— Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 2, 2021
🇵🇹 Nuno on the left
🇪🇬 Elneny in midfield
🇧🇷 Martinelli starts
Let's go, Gunners! 💪#MUNARS pic.twitter.com/fHAhdsdmdI
Conte & Co arrive at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
In the house. 🏠 pic.twitter.com/3DhLne6p1N— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 2, 2021
Tottenham aiming to halt poor London derby run
Tottenham will be aiming to halt their poor run of results in London derbies so far this season when they come up against the Bees.
Spurs have lost a grand total of five games in 2021-22, including four against their city rivals, as you can see by their record below:
September 11 - A v Crystal Palace 0-3
September 19 - H v Chelsea 0-3
September 26 - A v Arsenal 1-3
October 24 - A v West Ham 0-1
Team news: Tottenham vs Brentford
Your team to face @BrentfordFC this evening! 👇 pic.twitter.com/v4O273zG08— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 2, 2021
🚨 𝙏𝙀𝘼𝙈 𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🚨— Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) December 2, 2021
⏸ Bees unchanged from Sunday's win
Teams presented by @BlueJeansNet #BrentfordFC #TOTBRE pic.twitter.com/IG3UVSWfaI
It's matchday!! ⚽️🤩
Good evening all and welcome to what should be another enthralling night of Premier League football!
We have two games in store, starting with Tottenham playing host to Brentford in Antonio Conte's fifth game since replacing Nuno Espirito Santo at the helm.
Spurs can move up to sixth with a victory, but the Bees will surely put up a stern test as they bid to make it back-to-back wins following their victory over Everton last weekend.
Manchester United and Arsenal will then take centre stage, with old-age rivals set to meet at Old Trafford in a contest that could go a long way to deciding who finishes in the top four.
Team news coming right up - stay tuned!!