Matchday LIVE: Man Utd face Aston Villa, Arsenal take on West Brom & all the latest from today's games

Manchester United are gearing up for a challenging run of fixtures. After today's game, they play Leicester on Tuesday and then Liverpool in the rearranged match on Thursday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is taking it game by game though!

He told Sky Sports: "We'll deal with Tuesday and Thursday later on, we just need to have a performance. The players' job is to focus for 90 minutes. They're looking forward to it I think! I haven't heard them moan at all, I'm the only one moaning I think! They just want to play."