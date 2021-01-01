Matchday LIVE: Man Utd, Chelsea, Liverpool, PSG and Real Madrid in action as Premier League returns

Man Utd v Leeds

Whenever Manchester United and Leeds United meet, there's usually fireworks - and they aren't normally limited to just the game on the field too. Our Red Devils

correspondent Charlotte Duncker has an update from Greater Manchester Police.

"Patrols in the city centre have been made aware of some isolated incidents of disorder at premises in the area," they say. "We're working closely with those premises to support licensees at the early signs of any disorder and negate it as swiftly as possible.

"Our priority is to escort people to the stadium in a safe manner and to ensure minimal disruption for the wider public."