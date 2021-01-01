Matchday LIVE: Man Utd, Chelsea, Juventus, Arsenal, Inter & Barcelona all in action

Man Utd v Everton

It was bound to happen eventually - Cristiano Ronaldo after all is 36, despite somehow defying mortal conceptions of the aging process in sport.

But it is still a bit of a shock to see him named among those on the bench today.

It could well prove to benefit United if they are chasing something in the last quarter though. The Portuguese on fresher legs against a tiring Everton defence? The Toffees would be less than keen.