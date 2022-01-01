Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Man City vs Liverpool, Barcelona & AC Milan in action

Follow all of today's football live, with goal updates, team news and incidents from across the top leagues

Updated
Declan Rice, West Ham 2021-22
Rangers thrash St Mirren

2022-04-10T12:53:05.953Z

Gers won 4-0

Is Man City vs Liverpool the biggest game in Premier League history?

2022-04-10T12:39:44.271Z

Game kicks off at 4:30pm UK time...

Thoughts?

Roofe is on fire 🔥

2022-04-10T12:35:00.310Z

A hat-trick for Rangers!

Rangers look to have put their recent Old Firm and Europa League disappointments behind them as they lead St Mirren 4-0 in the Scottish Premiership. Kemar Roofe scored three of the goals, showing that he is more than capable of filling the shoes of the injured Alfredo Morelos, with Joe Aribo getting the fourth. Just over 10 minutes to go in that game.

Here are the Napoli and Fiorentina teams

2022-04-10T12:27:12.837Z

Which games are on today? ⚽️

2022-04-10T12:16:11.950Z

Here's a flavour of what football we have today...

2pm - Brentford vs West Ham

2pm - Leicester vs Crystal Palace

2pm - Norwich vs Burnley

2pm - Napoli vs Fiorentina

4:30pm - Man City vs Liverpool

5pm - Roma vs Salernitana

7:45pm - Torino vs AC Milan

8pm - Levante vs Barcelona

Which fixture are you most excited about? Let me guess...

Hey! 👋

2022-04-10T12:15:00.000Z

Welcome to GOAL's live match blog for all of today's biggest games.

We've obviously got the crunch clash between Liverpool and Man City in the Premier League to look forward, but we will also bring you updates from the division's other games, as well as matches involving Barcelona, AC Milan and Roma among others.

Stay tuned and get involved!

We've got some team news coming up.