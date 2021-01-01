Matchday LIVE: Man City, PSG, Liverpool, Inter and Real Madrid all in action

Hello all, and welcome to Goal's matchday coverage of what will certainly be a busy evening of Champions League football.

Several of the competition's biggest contenders are in action this evening with there being quite a few clashes between heavyweights.

Manchester City, after reaching the final last season, are set to open this season's competition against German powerhouses RB Leipzig while Liverpool will face an old rival in AC Milan.

Real Madrid and Inter are set to face off as well while Atletico Madrid will take on Porto and Ajax head to Portugal to take on Sporting CP.

Plenty of eyes, though, will be on Brugge, as PSG's attacking trio of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and the newly-signed Lionel Messi will take the field together against Club Brugge.