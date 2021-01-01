Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Man City, PSG, Liverpool, Inter and Real Madrid all in action

Stay right up to date with Goal's live commentary coverage of the biggest games from around the globe

Updated
Comments (0)
Lionel Messi, Club Brugge vs PSG
Getty

HALFTIME

2021-09-15T19:50:29Z

Phew.

A ridiculous 45 minutes of football. The Champions League really is back, huh?

Here's a look at the scores so far:

Liverpool 1 - 2 Milan

Inter Milan 0 -0 Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid 0 - 0 Porto

Club Brugge 1 - 1 PSG

Manchester City 3 -1 RB Leipzig

Sporting CP 1 - 3 Ajax

Man City celebrate Nathan Ake goal vs RB Leipzig
Getty

City answer back

2021-09-15T19:48:14Z

Make it 3-1 to City as Mahrez scored from the spot just before halftime to restore the two-goal lead after a foul from Klostermann. 

 

Leipzig pull one back

2021-09-15T19:46:44Z

Make it 2-1 to City as Leipzig have pulled one back. 

Nkunku with the goal just three minutes before halftime, giving Jesse Marsch's team something to build on heading into the second half.

ANOTHER FOR MILAN!

2021-09-15T19:44:31Z

What is happening at Anfield?!?

Milan scored twice in a matter of minutes after 40 minutes of absolutely nothing. 

A scrappy one as the ball carroms off several players in the box and falls right to Brahim Diaz, who is left with a finish that even one of us could score from two yards out.

Anfield is STUNNED!

MILAN EQUALIZE!

2021-09-15T19:42:48Z

Out of absolutely nowhere.

Milan have been outplayed for the entire first half, but that doesn't matter much as Rebic scores in the 42nd minute.

Liverpool's press falls asleep and Rebic is left all alone at the backpost for the equalising goal.

But Ajax answer back!

2021-09-15T19:41:53Z

Make it 3-1 to Ajax in what has been today's goalfest.

Berghuis with the goal in the 39th minute as he joins Haller on the scoresheet for the Dutch giants.

Awful mistake by Ajax!

2021-09-15T19:35:09Z

Ajax's goalkeeper Remko Passveer is caught out as Sporting CP make it 2-1.

After hesitating to come out, Pasveer lets a shot from Paulinho slip right past him in what was an awful sequence for the goalkeeper.

GOAL CITY

2021-09-15T19:33:18Z

An own goal for RB Leipzig, who see themselves 2-0 down.

Mukiele the unfortunate scorer as he heads a ball in from De Bruyne into the net. 

PSG's new goalscorer?!?

2021-09-15T19:30:58Z

With his goal tonight, Ander Herrera now has four goals in his last four games for PSG.

That's twice as many as he scored hi his first 70 games with the club.

Who needs Messi to score when you have Herrera?

GOAL BRUGGE!

2021-09-15T19:28:48Z

They've equalized against PSG with Sobol finding Vanaken for the goal in the 27th minute.

Game on?

 

Manchester City in the lead as well!

2021-09-15T19:23:36Z

Nathan Ake the goalscorer in the 16th minute as Pep Guardiola's side take the lead over RB Leipzig.

Jack Grealish with the assist as Ake heads home the corner to give City the early lead.

Goal PSG!

2021-09-15T19:18:26Z

And it's exactly who you think would score... Ander Herrera!

Mbappe with the assist, as PSG take the 1-0 lead over Club Brugge.

Saved by Maignan!

2021-09-15T19:14:47Z

Salah's spot-kick is saved by Maignan, who then gets a hand to the rebound as well.

A huge moment for AC Milan, who really haven't been in it through the first 14 or so minutes

Penalty to Liverpool!

2021-09-15T19:13:22Z

Robertson rifles a shot that deflects off of Bennacer's hand in the 13th minute. 

His arm was raised as his back was turned, and the referee immediately points to the spot. 

HALLER AGAIN!

2021-09-15T19:10:49Z

Make it 2-0 to Ajax as Haller has scored twice inside nine minutes. 

GOAL LIVERPOOL!

2021-09-15T19:09:51Z

Trent Alexander-Arnold!

Plenty of pressure from the Reds through the first nine minutes, and it finally pays off. It's deflected in, but no matter. Liverpool will take it as they go up 1-0 in front of the Kop.

GOAL AJAX!

2021-09-15T19:03:55Z

Ajax are your first goalscorers of the late games as Haller has fired them into the lead over Sporting CP just two minutes in!

 

Kickoff!

2021-09-15T19:01:03Z

We're underway all across Europe.

Here. We. Go.

Teams are taking the field

2021-09-15T18:57:04Z

It's almost time!

All final from the early games

2021-09-15T18:34:25Z

Today's first two games are over.

Led by Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham, Borussia Dortmund took down Besiktas in Turkey to start their campaign with three points.

Meanwhile, Sheriff also earned all three points by stunning Shakhtar Donetsk, with the newcomers winning 2-0.

Borussia Dortmund celebrate Erling Haaland goal at Besiktas, Champions League 2021-22
Getty

All class from Henderson

2021-09-15T18:30:29Z

Ahead of today's match against AC Milan, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson paid tribute to Simon Kjaer for his actions as Denmark captain this summer.

Messi joins Ronaldo and Xavi in illustrious club

2021-09-15T18:22:19Z

With Wednesday's start, Lionel Messi is set to make his 150th Champions League appearance.

He's only the third outfield player to reach that mark, joining Cristiano Ronaldo, who has 177, and Xavi, who retired with151 UCL appearances.

A strong team for Manchester City

2021-09-15T18:06:48Z

Not that there are many ways to make a weak Manchester CIty team, mind you. 

Van Dijk and Mane dropped for AC Milan clash

2021-09-15T17:59:07Z

Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane have not been included in Liverpool's starting XI to take on AC Milan, with Joe Gomez partnering Joel Matip in defence while Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi start in the attack.

Messi, Neymar, Mbappe... Oh my!

2021-09-15T17:57:36Z

Everyone join together to wish good luck to Club Brugge as they have to somehow take on this PSG team.

🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to Goal Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉

2021-09-15T17:53:56Z

Hello all, and welcome to Goal's matchday coverage of what will certainly be a busy evening of Champions League football.

Several of the competition's biggest contenders are in action this evening with there being quite a few clashes between heavyweights.

Manchester City, after reaching the final last season, are set to open this season's competition against German powerhouses RB Leipzig while Liverpool will face an old rival in AC Milan.

Real Madrid and Inter are set to face off as well while Atletico Madrid will take on Porto and Ajax head to Portugal to take on Sporting CP.

Plenty of eyes, though, will be on Brugge, as PSG's attacking trio of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and the newly-signed Lionel Messi will take the field together against Club Brugge.