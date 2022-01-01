Matchday LIVE: Man City face Liverpool again, Man Utd, Arsenal & Juventus also in action

Forster denying Arsenal so far
Having conceded six to Chelsea last week, Southampton keeper Fraser Forster is in no mood for a repeat.
Two big saves already to deny Martinelli and Saka, keeping Arsenal goalless so far.
One of my pointless claims to fame is that I went to the same school as Forster, albeit about five years younger. Who says these blogs are dull?
17: WHAT. A. SAVE. 😱— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) April 16, 2022
Sensational from Fraser Forster to deny Saka! [0-0] pic.twitter.com/kVm8efB7zs
GOAL - Watford 0-1 Brentford (Norgaard 15)
Watford are slipping further into the abyss as Christian Norgaard puts Brentford ahead at Vicarage Road, finishing from six yards after Kristoffer Ajer's flick-on.
The Hornets will be six points adrift with six games to play as things stand.
Dortmund 5-0 up after 38 minutes
Over in Germany, Borussia Dortmund are not going down without a fight in the Bundesliga title race.
They may trail Bayern Munich by nine points, but they are 5-0 up against Wolfsburg after only 38 minutes.
WE HAVE SCORED 5 GOALS IN THE FIRST HALF— Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) April 16, 2022
GOAL: Man Utd 1-0 Norwich (Ronaldo 7)
And having so nearly trailed, Man Utd find the lead.
Anthony Elanga does all the hard work to pressure Ben Gibson into conceding possession in the Norwich box, and it is fed to Cristiano Ronaldo to put the hosts ahead.
A joint siu celebration between Ronaldo and Elanga. Nice touch.
Early chance for Norwich
Pierre Lees-Melou plays through Teemu Pukki, however his effort is very well saved by David de Gea.
Most of Old Trafford looks fairly full by the way, except for one section which hosts the majority of the portesting fans by the looks of things.
Three 3pm PL games underway
Huge points up for grabs in the Champions League and relegation battles. Who can take them?
Empty seats at Old Trafford
There are protests at Manchester United today ahead of their game against Norwich, with thousands of fans demonstrating their unhappiness at the ownership of the club.
They plan to only take their seats 17 minutes into the game - one for every year Man Utd has been owned by the largely unpopular Glazer family.
Why are Man Utd fans so unhappy? GOAL explains the situation here.
Warm ups at warm Wembley
Kick off at 3.30pm, hopefully the glorious weather holds.
Liverpool out to warm up#LFC 🔴 pic.twitter.com/oIpuU9vJZT— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) April 16, 2022
Team news: Watford v Brentford
🚨 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🚨— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) April 16, 2022
One change for the Hornets this afternoon as Dennis comes in for the injured Hernández.#WATBRE pic.twitter.com/cjEKmraCQ1
🚨 𝙏𝙀𝘼𝙈 𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🚨— Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) April 16, 2022
© @PJansson5 returns
💪 @joshdasilva_ named on the bench
Teams presented by @BlueJeansNet #BrentfordFC #WATBRE pic.twitter.com/F6q3pInjtc
Team news: Manchester City vs Liverpool
📋 TEAM NEWS IS IN! 📋— Manchester City (@ManCity) April 16, 2022
XI | Steffen, Cancelo, Stones, Ake, Zinchenko, Fernandinho (C), Bernardo, Foden, Grealish, Jesus, Sterling
SUBS | Ederson, Dias, Gundogan, Laporte, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Delap, Lavia#ManCity | @HaysTechnology pic.twitter.com/St02EGyzIv
Your Reds to face @ManCity today! 👊#EmiratesFACup | #MCILIV— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 16, 2022
Full-time: Tottenham 0-1 Brighton
A late strike for Brighton saw them take the three points in the Premier League clash at Tottenham.
The home team's hold on fourth place could be weakened this aternoon with Arsenal and Manchester United in action.
GOAL! Brighton take a late lead
Leandro Trossard has given the visitors the lead against Tottenham.
A nice team move ends with Trossard knocking the ball past Hugo Lloris in the 90th minute.
90': The ball falls to Leo inside the box, he twists past Romero before poking a brilliant finish past Lloris! 🎯— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) April 16, 2022
[0-1] 📲 https://t.co/S3j1TIedJv ✘ #BHAFC 🔵⚪️ https://t.co/AyJTJwiCbi
Team news: Southampton vs Arsenal
Four changes for #SaintsFC today 😇— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) April 16, 2022
Here's the team taking on #AFC: pic.twitter.com/h9HmIBLZ3f
🚨 TEAM NEWS!— Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 16, 2022
🇵🇹 Tavares returns to the XI
🇳🇴 Odegaard captains the side
🏴 Nketiah starts up front#SOUARS
Team news: Man Utd vs Norwich
🥁 Lining up for the Reds today... ✊🔴#MUFC | #MUNNOR— Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 16, 2022
🚨 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🚨— Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) April 16, 2022
▪️ No changes to the starting XI
▪️ Gilmour and Płacheta return to squad
▪️ Williams and Springett make way#NCFC | #MUNNOR pic.twitter.com/xW9egf02mP
A quiet hour in London
It has been a quiet first 60 minutes in the clash between Tottenham and Brighton.
Tottenham have still not had a single shot on target, with all four of their attempts so far either missing the target or being blocked.
Brighton, meanwhile, have had five shots in total and two have hit the target.
Welbeck on for Brighton as second-half resumes
46': Back underway. 🏃♂️ One change for Albion, with Danny Welbeck replacing Enock. 🔁— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) April 16, 2022
[0-0] 📲 https://t.co/S3j1TIedJv ✘ #BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/ZQXicuiRR7
Half-time: Tottenham 0-0 Brighton
A frustrating first half comes to an end.— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 16, 2022
Work to be done in the second. pic.twitter.com/3QgmJ2qhod
Still goalless between Spurs & Brighton
Finding our feet 👊 pic.twitter.com/q4E1Cgv9hw— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 16, 2022
Tottenham growing into the game
Tottenham are starting to apply some pressure on the visitors here.
Cristian Romero managed to get into the box and tried to cut the ball back into the box but the effort was blocked and Spurs got their third corner in just a couple of minutes.
Team news: Tottenham vs Brighton
Tottenham take on Brighton in the first match of the afternoon and the match is up and running.
Here's how the two teams have lined up:
Your team to face Brighton! 👇 pic.twitter.com/nkF9PUMubz— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 16, 2022
TEAM. 💙 Here's the Albion XI to face Spurs in the @PremierLeague today! 📝— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) April 16, 2022
📲 https://t.co/S3j1TIvOB3 ✘ #BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/iRpRLVly06
What's on today?
The Premier League clash between Tottenham and Brighton gets us underway this afternoon.
Then we have the likes of Manchester United vs Norwich, Southampton vs Arsenal, Juventus vs Bologna, Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg and many more to keep track of.
And of course we have a headline tie as Manchester City meet Liverpool in the FA Cup semi-final.
Welcome to GOAL's matchday blog
Another exciting Saturday is upon us.
We have plenty of enticing football action to take in and GOAL is here to keep you up to date with every kick of the ball across Europe.