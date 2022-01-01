Matchday LIVE: Man City host Chelsea as Man Utd, PSG & Juventus also in action

Gallagher gives Blues further hope
Man City vs Chelsea
Regardless of what happens for Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea today, at least one of their players will have had a good weekend - even if he is currently pulling on a different shirt across the city.
Conor Gallagher was on the scoresheet for Crystal Palace yesterday in their draw against Brighton, and the Blues loanee looks to be going from strength to strength.
He'll be an astute talent when he returns to the Stamford Bridge fold.
10 - Conor Gallagher is only the third player aged 21 or younger to be directly involved in 10 Premier League goals this season (7 goals, 3 assists), along with Arsenal duo Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe. Talent. pic.twitter.com/scywdOvOD3— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 14, 2022
City after ball players at the back?
Man City vs Chelsea
Interesting that Stones and Laporte start at centre back, Guardiola must want ball players in there. A front-three of Grealish, Sterling and Foden https://t.co/HKlL64t9uB— Jonathan Smith (@jonnysmiffy) January 15, 2022
Ronaldo to reignite Man Utd's season?
Villa vs Man Utd
Once the dust has settled on the blue side of Manchester though, attention will turn to the red, as Manchester United look to turn their faltering campaign around once more.
Ralf Rangnick's start has delivered a stream of unsteady results, but he undoubtedly has some of the best players of their generations at his disposal on their day, including Cristiano Ronaldo.
The Portuguese's homecoming to Old Trafford has been a very mixed bag by his standards, but at the very least he'll continue to be around the game for years to come if he has his way. Can he reignite their fortunes?
Cristiano Ronaldo could carry on playing until he's 42 🤩 pic.twitter.com/UFOcALT7xF— GOAL (@goal) January 15, 2022
Titans set for almighty tussle
Man City vs Chelsea
There's nothing quite like a table-topping clash to kick the weekend off, is there?
They don't come more freighted with modern history too. Just over half-a-year ago, Manchester City's march towards a maiden Champions League title came up short at the final hurdle when Chelsea stunned them in Portugal.
Now, the two meet for the second time since that fateful day - and for only the second time as the leading pair in the Premier League too.
1 & 2 - This is just the second ever Premier League meeting between Manchester City and Chelsea as the top two sides in the division. The other came in January 2015, with second placed City earning a 1-1 draw at league leaders Chelsea. Hierarchy. pic.twitter.com/EckTs7dR2c— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 15, 2022
Team News: Man City vs Chelsea
Ziyech starts, Mount drops to bench
Your City XI to take on Chelsea! 💥— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 15, 2022
XI | Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodrigo, De Bruyne (C), Bernardo, Sterling, Foden, Grealish
SUBS | Steffen, Dias, Gundogan, Jesus, Fernandinho, Mbete, McAtee, Lavia, Wilson-Esbrand#ManCity | @HaysTechnology pic.twitter.com/LSGNkqolWj
Ready for action! 👊@ParimatchGlobal | #MciChe pic.twitter.com/5JxFp7RHJ8— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 15, 2022
Time (GMT)
Match
12:30pm
Man City vs Chelsea
2:30pm
FC Koln vs Bayern
5:30pm
Aston Villa vs Man Utd
7:45pm
Juventus vs Udinese
8pm
PSG vs Brest