Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Liverpool face Arsenal in Carabao Cup semi

Follow along with GOAL as the Reds take on the Gunners to headline Thursday's matches

Updated
Comments (0)
Diogo Jota Liverpool 2021-22
Getty Images

What matches are taking place this evening?

2022-01-13T19:17:20.917Z

The matches taking place this evening are:


Liverpool vs Arsenal

Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao

Milan vs Genoa

Welcome to the matchday blog!

2022-01-13T19:15:30.000Z

We could be in for a thrilling evening of football as Liverpool welcome Arsenal to Anfield for the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.

GOAL will be providing coverage of all of the action while also providing updates on the night's other important matches, including those in the Supercopa de Espana and Coppa Italia.