Matchday LIVE: Liverpool face Everton, Chelsea take on Watford and Man City visit Aston Villa

Join GOAL for all the latest updates from the Premier League, Ligue 1, La Liga and more on a busy day of midweek football

GOAL CHELSEA!

2021-12-01T20:35:08.851Z

Chelsea take the lead!

It's Mason Mount that fired the Blues to a 1-0 lead in the 29th minute, and it was beautifully worked. Rudiger to Alonso to Havertz and Mount, who scored with a calm finish.

GOAL LIVERPOOL!

2021-12-01T20:25:26.531Z

The Reds are up 1-0, and it had been coming!

It's captain Jordan Henderson with the goal as the midfielder curls home a magnificent left-footed finish from right around the edge of the box.

A thrilling start to the derby, but Liverpool lead within 10 minutes.

Southampton lead Leicester at halftime

2021-12-01T20:24:03.359Z

A bit of an upset on our hands as Southampton are up 2-1 against Leicester at halftime.

West Ham, meanwhile, are still up 1-0 as they head to the dressing room against Brighton.

Early chances on Merseyside

2021-12-01T20:21:47.249Z

Liverpool with two golden chances early, with Joel Matip putting a header wide in the game's opening moments.

Shortly after, Mohamed Salah nearly scores, while Everton see a chance just barely cleared away on the other end.

All within the first five minutes...

Underway at Goodison and Villa Park

2021-12-01T20:16:54.999Z

Liverpool and Everton are off, as are Aston Villa and Manchester City.

Watford and Chelsea back underway

2021-12-01T20:16:03.501Z

The game is back underway after a brief warmup amid news that the supporter that suffered the medical emergency has been stabilised.

Watford and Chelsea players back out to warm up

2021-12-01T20:06:35.325Z

Watford and Chelsea players are back on the field after returning to the dressing room due to a medical emergency in the crowd.

Both clubs' medical teams were able to assist the supporter and that supporter has now been taken to hospital.

Appears the game will get back going soon.

The Ballon d'Or at the Parc des Princes

2021-12-01T20:02:34.941Z

A special trophy has arrived in Paris before tonight's clash with Nice.

Zlatan's gonna Zlatan

2021-12-01T19:58:24.862Z

In Italy, AC Milan have taken an early 1-0 lead through the superstar Swede himself.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's stunning in the 10th minute has fired Milan ahead as they visit Genoa in Serie A.

Southampton and West Ham in the lead

2021-12-01T19:52:22.045Z

Elsewhere in the Premier League, Southampton and West Ham have taken early leads in their respective games.

Southampton lead 1-0 over Leicester thanks to a Jan Bednarek goal in the third minute while West Ham are keeping up near the top of the table as they lead Brighton on a Tomas Soucek goal.

Watford-Chelsea halted due to a medical emergency

2021-12-01T19:46:04.102Z

The game has been paused after just 13 minutes

Watford and Chelsea players have been taken off the field as the match was halted due to an apparent medical emergency in the crowd.

Chelsea kick off

2021-12-01T19:30:10.000Z

We're underway as Chelsea take on Watford!

Team news: Aston Villa vs Manchester City

2021-12-01T19:25:54.490Z

At the top of the Premier League...

2021-12-01T19:15:31.436Z

The top three teams in the Premier League will all be in action today with just two points between them through 13 games.

Entering Wednesday, Chelsea sit atop the league with 30 points, but Manchester City is just behind them with 29 heading into their clash with Villa.

Liverpool, meanwhile, could leapfrog both if Chelsea and City drop points and the Reds win their derby against Everton at Goodison Park.

It's matchday! ⚽️ 🤩

2021-12-01T18:59:48.520Z

Hey all and welcome to what should be an incredible Wednesday of football!

We have games all over Europe set to get going soon, with the Premier League taking centrestage with the Merseyside derby.

Liverpool and Everton will collide as the Reds try and keep pace atop the league with Chelsea and Manchester City, who face Watford and Aston Villa respectively.

Elsewhere, Real Madrid is also in action against Athletic Bilbao while PSG host Nice in Ligue 1.

Stay tuned anyway - we'll have some team news shortly!