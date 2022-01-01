Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Lille vs Chelsea in Champions League, Arsenal vs Liverpool, Juventus & Tottenham also in action

Join GOAL for updates as the Blues look to get the job done in France, while Liverpool aim to move to just a point behind Manchester City

Updated
Christian Pulisic Chelsea Lille 2021-22
Klopp explains Salah absence from starting XI

Jurgen Klopp has clarified Mohamed Salah's absence from the Liverpool starting XI against Arsenal on Wednesday night.

Salah is on the bench for the clash in north London, with Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz all starting.

"[Salah] made it, but he just had one training session," Klopp said. "He can come on [as a substitute] really good."

"We have the opportunity to [make changes]."

Can Unai Emery change his Champions League fortunes?

Team news: Salah on bench for Liverpool against Arsenal

Which games are on tonight?

We will be keeping top on the following games this evening:

Juventus vs Villarreal
Lille vs Chelsea
Brighton vs Tottenham
Arsenal vs Liverpool

Welcome to the matchday blog

Another midweek evening of exciting football action is upon us!

We will find out which two teams will qualify for the Champions League quarter-finals, while we also have some Premier League action to take in.