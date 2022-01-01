Matchday LIVE: Lille vs Chelsea in Champions League, Arsenal vs Liverpool, Juventus & Tottenham also in action

Jurgen Klopp has clarified Mohamed Salah's absence from the Liverpool starting XI against Arsenal on Wednesday night.

Salah is on the bench for the clash in north London, with Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz all starting.

"[Salah] made it, but he just had one training session," Klopp said. "He can come on [as a substitute] really good."

"We have the opportunity to [make changes]."

