Matchday LIVE: Leeds vs Liverpool, AC Milan face Lazio & Real Madrid in action against Celta Vigo

All the goals and latest updates from Sunday's Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga and Ligue 1 fixtures

Updated
Mohamed Salah Virgil van Dijk Liverpool 2021-22
Getty Images

Salah the centurion

2021-09-12T16:16:07Z

Injury blow for Leeds

2021-09-12T16:07:57Z

Leeds 0-1 Liverpool

After a bright start things have gone downhill rapidly for Leeds in this game.

Sadio Mane, who has already spurned a great chance, went close again with a fizzing drive from the edge of the area.

Marcelo Bielsa is then forced into an early chance when Diego Llorente pulled up with what looked like a hamstring injury and had to be replaced by Pascal Struijk.

It should be 2-0!

2021-09-12T15:57:26Z

Liverpool are all over Leeds at the moment and it should be 2-0 - at least!

Thiago had the ball in the net from a magnificent Mohamed Salah cross, but the Egyptian had strayed offside in the build-up. Minutes later, Sadio Mane blazed over from six yards with the goal at his mercy after good play by Diogo Jota down the right. Teenager Harvey Elliott then broke free in the area but his low effort is well saved by Illan Meslier.

GOAL: Leeds 0-1 Liverpool

2021-09-12T15:51:42Z

(Mohamed Salah)

Salah joins the 100 club! Liverpool have been working their way into this game for the past ten minutes and they get their reward.

A free-flowing move results in Joel Matip freeing Trent Alexander-Arnold down the right and his first time cross is finished off by Salah for his 100th Premier League goal.

Mohamed Salah Virgil van Dijk Liverpool 2021-22
Getty Images

Team news: AC Milan v Lazio

2021-09-12T15:44:16Z

Franck Kessie returns to the Milan starting line-up with Zlatan Ibrahimovic on the bench. Lazio are without Bobby Adekanye but Ciro Immobile, Pedro and Felipe Anderson start up front.

Leeds start well

2021-09-12T15:34:34Z

Leeds 0-0 Liverpool

It's been a lively start by the home side at Elland Road.

Raphinha launches a rapid counter-attack down the right before laying the ball off to Rodrigo in space inside the area, but the Whites striker can only shoot straight at Alisson who palms the ball away!

KO: Leeds 0-0 Liverpool

2021-09-12T15:31:45Z

Leeds get the game under way at Elland Road!

Fortress Elland Road

2021-09-12T15:27:42Z

Whites chase first win

2021-09-12T15:25:12Z

The atmosphere is bubbling up nicely at Elland Road. Remember, this is only their second Premier League match with a full capacity since their relegation from the top-flight 17 years ago, so Whites fans are keen to make up for lost time.

Marcelo Bielsa's side are seeking their first league win of the season after opening the campaign with a thrashing by Manchester United, before draws against Everton and Burnley.

Liverpool meanwhile have seven points from their opening three games, easing past Norwich and Burnley before being held to a 1-1 draw by Chelsea last time out. They can go joint top with a win.

Raphinha Leeds Everton 2021-22
Getty

Team news: Leeds vs Liverpool

2021-09-12T15:10:50Z

Here are the two teams at Elland Road - Junior Firpo returns for Leeds with new signing Daniel James on the bench. Raphinha is also available after the Brazilian FA withdrew their complaint over his international availability. Diogo Jota replaces the injured Roberto Firmino for Liverpool, while Thiago comes in for Jordan Henderson.

Order of play

2021-09-12T15:05:38Z

We will be keeping an eye on three matches this afternoon/evening (all times BST):

16:30 Leeds vs Liverpool

17:00 AC Milan vs Lazio

20:00 Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo

