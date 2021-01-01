Matchday LIVE: England vs Denmark updates, news and TV reaction

If you've been lucky - or unlucky, perhaps - to be within earshot of Three Lions this summer, then you'll have heard that it may well be coming home.

Kaspar Schmeichel, whose long career on British shores probably makes him among the most English-versed members of Denmark's squad however, certainly couldn't resist a crack about whether it actually has come home before when someone thought to ask him earlier this week.

England, of course, have never won the European Championship. Their previous best finish was the semi-finals, at Euro 1968 and Euro 1996.