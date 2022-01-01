Matchday LIVE: Chelsea vs Wolves, Brighton vs Man Utd, Liverpool vs Spurs & Real Betis vs Barcelona

Half-time: Greuther Furth 0-1 Borussia Dortmund
Julian Brandt has given Borussia Dortmund the lead at Greuther Furth.
Julian Brandt in the last 5 games:— Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) May 7, 2022
3 ⚽️
2 🅰️ pic.twitter.com/nWX3y20JUS
GOAL: Brentford 2-0 Southampton
Brentford have struck twice in quick succession to take the lead against Southampton.
Pontus Jansson opened the scoring just 13 minutes in, then a minute later it was Yoane Wissa who doubled the lead.
GOAL: Burnley 0-1 Aston Villa
Danny Ings has put Aston Villa ahead at Turf Moor.
The striker fired in from the edge of the box to deal a severe blow to his former team, who need a positive result to keep their hopes of survival alive.
What a start! Buendía threads a beautiful ball through to Ings and the striker makes no mistake! 👏— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) May 7, 2022
🟣 0-1 ⚪ [7'] #BURAVL https://t.co/Rn5S4ZpSTu
Kick-off in the Premier League
The afternoon matches in the Premier League are underway.
Chelsea need three points against Wolves as they look to hold on to third place in the top-flight.
Burnley are looking to crawl further away from the relegation zone with a win against Aston Villa and Watford are clinging on to their hopes of staying up when they meet Crystal Palace.
Meanwhile, Brentford host Southampton with the two teams level on points
Pulisic raring to go for Chelsea
Getting set! 😁@trivago | #LetsGo pic.twitter.com/HpaYhR2GXx— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 7, 2022
Team news: Crystal Palace vs Watford
COME ON YOU PALACE#CPFC | #CRYWAT— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) May 7, 2022
🚨 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🚨— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) May 7, 2022
Here's how the Hornets line up for today's match in South London.#CRYWAT pic.twitter.com/a7YsTlRNmw
Team news: Brentford vs Southampton
🚨 𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒 🚨— Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) May 7, 2022
➡ Jensen and Wissa
⬅ Janelt and Roerslev
Our team for The Saints 😇#BrentfordFC #BRESOU pic.twitter.com/27WBcAHR2f
💛 YELLOWS, YELLOWS! 💙— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) May 7, 2022
Your #SaintsFC side to line-up against #BrentfordFC: pic.twitter.com/SsBVN6NN3p
Team news: Chelsea vs Wolves
Your Chelsea team news this afternoon! 👊#CheWol pic.twitter.com/uqMdlPi671— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 7, 2022
👉 Raul, Jonny and Pedro into the starting XI.— Wolves (@Wolves) May 7, 2022
Our #CHEWOL line-up!
🐺📋 pic.twitter.com/dfJdcYslhp
Team news: Greuther Furth vs Borussia Dortmund
Rein ins letzte @Bundesliga_DE Heimspiel im Ronhof!— SPVGG GREUTHER FÜRTH (@kleeblattfuerth) May 7, 2022
Und das sind unsere Jungs für die Partie gegen den @BVB! ☘️🔥#Kleeblatt #SGFBVB pic.twitter.com/rqwaTQqRvX
🚨 BVB STARTING XI VS. FÜRTH 🚨 pic.twitter.com/rOjN8AOw1n— Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) May 7, 2022
What are today's headline fixtures?
Today's big matches across the top leagues are:
Chelsea vs Wolves
Brighton vs Manchester United
Liverpool vs Tottenham
Betis vs Barcelona
Welcome to the matchday blog
Another action-packed Saturday afternoon is upon us!
Join GOAL as we follow the action across Europe's top leagues.
Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham, Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona are all in action today.