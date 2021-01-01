Matchday LIVE: Chelsea vs West Brom, Milan vs Sampdoria & all Saturday's action across Europe

Plenty of action across Europe today and here's our first line-up.

Thiago Silva is back in Chelsea's starting XI to face West Brom and Thomas Tuchel is starting with a 3-4-2-1 formation.

Edouard Mendy starts in net with Kurt Zouma, Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta in the defensive line. In front of them, Reece James, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic and Marcos Alonso.

Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic and Timo Werner lead the Chelsea attack 🔥