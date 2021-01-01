Matchday LIVE: Chelsea vs West Brom, Milan vs Sampdoria & all Saturday's action across Europe

Chelsea team news 🔵
Plenty of action across Europe today and here's our first line-up.
Thiago Silva is back in Chelsea's starting XI to face West Brom and Thomas Tuchel is starting with a 3-4-2-1 formation.
Edouard Mendy starts in net with Kurt Zouma, Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta in the defensive line. In front of them, Reece James, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic and Marcos Alonso.
Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic and Timo Werner lead the Chelsea attack 🔥
Welcome to Goal's matchday LIVE blog
Make yourself comfy won't you, it's going to be a busy one! Here's what we've got...
11:30 (BST) | AC Milan vs Sampdoria
12:30 (BST) | Chelsea vs West Brom
14:00 (BST) | Atalanta vs Udinese
14:30 (BST) | Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt
15:15 (BST) | Real Madrid vs Eibar
17:30 (BST) | Leicester City vs Manchester City
17:30 (BST) | RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich
20:00 (BST) | Arsenal vs Liverpool
