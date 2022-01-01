Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Chelsea, Juventus, Lille & Villarreal in Champions League last-16 action

Follow GOAL's matchday blog as two crunch Champions League last-16 games take place in Chelsea vs Lille and Villarreal vs Juventus

Updated
2022-02-22T19:31:33.658Z

2022-02-22T19:18:20.000Z

Team news: Villarreal vs Juventus

2022-02-22T19:12:58.000Z

Villarreal XI: Rulli, Foyth, Albiol, Torres, Pedraza, Capoue, Lo Celso, Parejo, Moreno, Danjuma, Chukwueze

Juventus XI: Szczesny, De Sciglio, Danilo, De Ligt, Alex Sandro, Cuadrado, Locatelli, McKennie, Rabiot, Morata, Vlahovic

Team news: Chelsea vs Lille

2022-02-22T19:08:47.000Z

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Rudiger, Christensen, Silva, Alonso, Azpilicueta, Kante, Kovacic, Pulisic, Ziyech, Havertz

Lille XI: Jardim, Andre, Bamba, Botman, Celik, David, Djalo, Fonte, Onana, Sanches, Xeka

Hello and welcome to GOAL's matchday blog!

2022-02-22T19:00:28.000Z

We've got two Champions League last-16 double headers on the menu today, with Chelsea facing Lille and Villarreal hosting Juventus.

Join us for the ride – team news coming soon!