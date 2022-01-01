Matchday LIVE: Chelsea in Club World Cup action, Man City face Brentford, AC Milan take on Lazio & more

Havertz off the post!
Chelsea nearly have their second as Havertz blows by his defender with a neat turn on the flank. The German bears in on goal and after appearing to take it too far wide, his chip bounces off the outside of the post.
Second half underway
We are back and Chelsea have made one change at the break: N'Golo Kante is on in place of Jorginho.
HALF-TIME
Chelsea lead 1-0 at the break in a game they've mostly controlled. Kepa hasn't been troubled much by Asian champions Al-Hilal, who will look to get back into the game in the second half.
Chelsea look for a second
Al-Hilal just holding on now as half-time approaches. Chelsea have gotten close to a second several times, with Ziyech's effort from range saved.
Lukaku's five-game goal drought ends
Romelu Lukaku needed that goal 🙌 pic.twitter.com/tB2LN3LWfU— GOAL (@goal) February 9, 2022
Lukaku's opener (U.S.)
LUKAKU! 💪@ChelseaFCinUSA takes the lead over Al Hilal in the FIFA Club World Cup semifinal! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TJo7ImjI94— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) February 9, 2022
Al-Hilal try to equalise
Al-Dawsari cuts in and fires way over with a half-chance, as the Saudi outfit look to strike back with half-time approaching.
Lukaku shot on target
Lukaku does very well to use his body to create a chance after a low pass from Kovacic, but his low drive is easily saved by Al-Mayouf in goal.
Al-Hilal turn up the pressure
The Saudi side now in search of the game's first goal as Silva has to be aware to head away a dangerous cross.
Al-Bulaihi stops Lukaku
Al-Bulaihi with some great one-v-one defence on Lukak to put an end to another Chelsea opportunity. The Saudi international may need more of those to keep the English side off the scoreboard.
Lukaku catches air
Should've been the opener for Chelsea! Azpilicueta fires in an inviting low cross to Lukaku, who can't make any contact from close range. Still 0-0 but feels like the European champions are getting closer to an opener.
Close for Chelsea
Another chance for the Blues (or Yellows as they are today) as Ziyech fires a presentable chance wide from the top of the box after great defensive work from Christensen to step up and win the ball.
Silva has a go from way way out
Thiago Silva doesn't see any Al-Hilal players step to him so he has a go from a full 40 yards out. He catches it clean but it flies wide.
Chelsea on top early
Positive start for Chelsea, who are starting to take control as expected after an early chance from former Man Utd striker Odion Ighalo.
Kickoff!
Teams are on the field and the match is underway at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium!
Tuchel still out
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is not present in Abu Dhabi as he continues isolating at home with Covid.
His assistant Zsolt Low said: “We are constantly in contract with Thomas, lots of meetings together.
"We record the training and send it to him. We're using video calling all the time.
"We change our ideas a lot of times in the day. We have good conversation to make it like he is here with us together."
Lineups
Chelsea XI: Kepa; Christensen, Thiago Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Ziyech, Lukaku, Havertz
Al-Hilal XI: Almuaiouf, Alburayik, Jang, Al Bulayhi, Shahrani, Cuellar, Kanno, Salem, Pereira, Marega, Ighalo
Welcome!
Hello and welcome to GOAL's matchday blog! We've got plenty of action across Europe today and in the Middle East as well, where we'll get the day started with the Club World Cup semi-final between Chelsea and Al-Hilal in Abu Dhabi.
GOAL CHELSEA!
Chelsea have the opener through Lukaku! Kovacic with great work to carry the ball up the pitch and finds Havertz, whose cross goes straight to Al-Shahrani. But the Al-Hilal defender makes a mess of the clearance and the ball ends up at Lukaku's feet from close range. The Belgian is never going to miss from that sort of range and it's 1-0 to Chelsea.